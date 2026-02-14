Malegaon Deputy Mayor Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed stated that Tipu Sultan's portrait will stay in her office, calling it her right. She said it was only removed for renovations and blamed the Municipal Administration for not providing other official portraits.

Malegaon Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor, Shan-e-Hind Nihal Ahmed, on Saturday, stated that the portrait of 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan will remain in her office, firmly dismissing the opposition. Describing her ideology as "socialist," she expressed her belief in displaying images of great personalities who represent their ideals."

'Right to Display Photos of Our Ideals'

"It is our right to decide which photos are displayed in our office... If the workers have posted a photo, there is nothing wrong with it. We are people of socialist ideology; therefore, we will display photos of the great personalities who represent our ideals... Despite the opposition to Tipu Sultan's portrait, it was displayed in my office...," she told ANI.

Clarification on Temporary Removal

Speaking about the temporary removal of Tipu Sultan's portrait, the Deputy Mayor said the photo was taken down solely for office renovations and repairs and will be reinstalled once the work is complete. "However, it has been temporarily removed due to office renovations... Once the renovation is complete, that photo will be reinstalled in the office...," she emphasised.

Blames Administration for Absence of Other Portraits

Addressing the absence of other mandatory portraits, she noted that it was "essential" to display Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's photo first, but shifted responsibility to the Municipal Administration for failing to provide and install official portraits of national icons. "The responsibility of installing photos of other great personalities lies with the Municipal Administration... It was essential that the photo of the architect of the Constitution, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, be installed first... Ask the Municipal Administration why the photos of these great leaders have not been put up yet," she said.

The Legacy of Tipu Sultan

Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of Mysore, is a complex figure with a legacy of bravery and controversy. He fought four Anglo-Mysore Wars against the British, earning the title "Sher-e-Mysore". However, his treatment of Hindus and other communities in South India has sparked debate, making him a polarising historical figure. (ANI)