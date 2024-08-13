Maldives hands over 28 islands to India: What prompted Mohamed Muizzu's shift?

This development comes after a period of strained relations between India and the Maldives earlier this year, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. The visit sparked controversy when a Maldivian leader used derogatory language against PM Modi, leading to tensions between the neighboring countries.

In a major diplomatic achievement for India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, alongside Maldivian Foreign Minister Moosa Zameer, inaugurated a major project supported by India's Line of Credit (LoC). This project, which involved the establishment of a water and sewerage network across 28 islands in the Maldives, marked a notable step in strengthening the ties between the two nations. The inauguration took place during Jaishankar's visit to the Maldives, with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu also in attendance.

This development comes after a period of strained relations between India and the Maldives earlier this year, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. The visit sparked controversy when a Maldivian leader used derogatory language against PM Modi, leading to tensions between the neighboring countries.

Additionally, President Muizzu, who rose to power with a pro-China stance and an 'India Out' campaign, had previously posed challenges to bilateral relations.

However, in a positive shift, President Muizzu reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening ties with India on August 12. He stressed that India has always been one of the Maldives' closest allies, providing invaluable assistance whenever needed. President Muizzu expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people for their consistent support.

In an effort to improve bilateral relations, India and the Maldives signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) focused on capacity building. One key agreement involved the training of 1,000 Maldivian civil servants in India and the introduction of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in the Maldives.

During his visit, EAM Jaishankar also inaugurated six High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs), further enhancing India's role in the development of the Maldives.

Political analysts note that the Maldives faced economic and diplomatic challenges earlier this year due to strained relations with India. The shift in President Muizzu's stance toward India has been welcomed by opposition parties in the Maldives, who have long advocated for closer ties with India.

