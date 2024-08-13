Students, officials and citizens nationwide join hands in 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' pledge (WATCH)

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan is a nationwide campaign aimed at addressing the growing problem of substance abuse. The campaign focused on education, awareness, and community involvement as key strategies to curb drug addiction, with the ultimate goal of fostering a healthier, drug-free society.

In a powerful demonstration of commitment to a drug-free society, thousands of individuals, including students, teachers, government officials, and staff, took the "Nasha Mukt Bharat" pledge across the nation. The ceremony, part of the broader Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, was conducted in private and government schools, as well as offices, highlighting the collective effort to combat drug addiction in India.

In the Papum Pare district, 5,960 students from 60 schools, both government and private, participated in the pledge-taking ceremony on Monday. The initiative also saw the involvement of government employees, teachers, police personnel, anganwadi workers, and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), all united in their resolve to fight against drug abuse.

At the District Commissioner's (DC) office, Deputy Commissioner Jiken Bomjen administered the pledge to all administrative officers and heads of departments, stressing the importance of leadership in this nationwide effort. Similarly, at IG Park, ICR Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom led a pledge-taking program for parade contingents, including students and uniformed personnel participating in the upcoming Independence Day celebration.

The ceremony concluded with members of the Arunachal Pradesh Teachers' Federation (AAPTF) also taking the pledge, further reinforcing the widespread commitment to the cause.

