Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Bombay High Court has directed major social media platforms to take down defamatory posts targeting jewellery chain Malabar Gold and Diamonds, which has been accused online of being a “Pakistan sympathiser.” The controversy arose after the company engaged a London-based Pakistani influencer, Alishba Khalid, to promote its new showroom in Birmingham, UK. Malabar Gold clarified that Khalid was hired through JAB Studios before the Pahalgam terror attack and India’s subsequent “Operation Sindoor.” The company said it was unaware of her nationality and political stance at the time. Khalid’s later remarks critical of India led to widespread online backlash, with several users linking the brand to anti-India sentiments.

What is the Case About?

The company argued in court that competitors were amplifying the issue to damage its reputation and business ahead of the festive season. Senior advocate Naushad Engineer, representing the brand, told the court that using the influencer’s services could not justify defamatory claims. He also highlighted that Malabar Gold had since severed ties with Khalid. Justice Sandeep Marne, after hearing the submissions, issued an ad-interim order instructing platforms including Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), X (formerly Twitter), Google (YouTube), and certain news outlets to remove the objectionable posts listed in the plaint. The court further restrained these platforms from allowing the publication of any similar defamatory content related to the influencer’s engagement. The court observed that Malabar Gold had demonstrated a case for protection against reputational harm and ordered immediate compliance by the defendants, which included Meta, Google, X, several media agencies, and JAB Studios.