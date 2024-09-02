Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Weather alert! IMD warns of more rains in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat; Orange alert in Telangana

    Widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected across West and Central India throughout the week. The IMD has also warned of isolated very heavy rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat on September 2 and 3, where the impact of the cyclone is expected to be most pronounced.

    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday (September 2) issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall across several states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Meghalaya, and Mizoram. The prediction comes as these regions continue to grapple with the aftermath of recent heavy rains and flooding.

    Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the IMD announced that Cyclone ASNA has weakened into a deep depression over the northwest Arabian Sea. "Deep Depression (Remnant of CS ASNA) over northwest Arabian Sea weakened into a depression & lay centered at 05.30 hrs IST of 2 Sep over the same region about 200km southeast of Ras Al Hadd (Oman). Likely to weaken gradually into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 6 hours," the agency said.

    As a result, widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected across West and Central India throughout the week. The IMD has also warned of isolated very heavy rainfall over Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat on September 2 and 3, where the impact of the cyclone is expected to be most pronounced.

    Both Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat have been experiencing severe flooding in several districts, with heavy rain inundating large areas. However, the IMD has indicated that rainfall in these states is likely to decrease from Monday morning as the depression over southeast Vidarbha and neighboring areas weakens into a well-marked low-pressure system over the next 12 hours.

    An orange alert remains in effect for coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, where isolated very heavy rainfall is expected from September 2 to 5. The IMD has also forecast isolated heavy rainfall over these areas during this period.

    In Mumbai, the IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall on Monday. The city's forecast includes "generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light to moderate rain and thundershowers in the city and its suburbs" over the next 24 hours.

    The national capital, Delhi, is also expected to experience moderate rainfall on Monday, with the IMD forecasting a "generally cloudy sky with moderate rain." The maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius. The air quality is expected to remain "satisfactory," with PM 2.5 levels at 53.

    In the northeastern states, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya, while isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh during the next seven days, further intensifying the region's monsoon conditions.

