Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Say I love you, then will recharge': Schoolgirls thrash lewd shopkeeper in Rajasthan; WATCH viral videos

    A group of courageous schoolgirls in Kuchaman, a town in the Deedwana region of Rajasthan, took matters into their own hands when confronted by a lewd shopkeeper.

    Say I love you first then will recharge Schoolgirls thrash lewd shopkeeper in Rajasthan; WATCH viral videos snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

    In an incident that has garnered widespread attention on social media, a group of courageous schoolgirls in Kuchaman, a town in the Deedwana region of Rajasthan, took matters into their own hands when confronted by a lewd shopkeeper. The incident, which unfolded at a mobile recharge shop on Sikar Road, has sparked discussions about the bravery and resolve of these young girls and has highlighted the ongoing issue of sexual harassment.

    On a routine visit to a local mobile shop, several schoolgirls, dressed in their uniforms and carrying their school bags, approached the shopkeeper with a request to recharge their mobile phones. However, their simple request was met with an unacceptable demand from the shopkeeper, who insisted that they first profess their love for him before he would provide the service.

    Infuriated by this lewd proposition, the girls decided to stand up against the shopkeeper's inappropriate behaviour. In a decisive and brave move, they took action to defend their dignity. The girls, displaying remarkable courage and solidarity, subjected the shopkeeper to a public thrashing. The physical altercation included slaps and punches, leaving the shopkeeper visibly disheveled and helpless.

    The scene quickly attracted the attention of onlookers who, rather than intervening to stop the girls, showed their support for their actions. Witnesses reported that the public's reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with many applauding the girls for their bold stance against harassment.

    As the situation escalated, the shopkeeper found himself surrounded by a growing crowd, leaving him with no option but to endure the public chastisement. The girls’ actions sent a strong message to anyone who might contemplate similar misconduct in the future.

    By the time the police arrived at the scene, the girls had already vented their anger, and the shopkeeper was left in a state of humiliation with broken glasses in hand. Despite the dramatic nature of the event, the police have yet to receive an official complaint or report regarding the incident. As of now, there has been no further legal action or formal inquiry into the matter.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ED team at Amanatullah Khan's home, AAP MLA claims probe agency to arrest him (WATCH) gcw

    ED team at Amanatullah Khan's home, AAP MLA claims probe agency to arrest him (WATCH)

    Telangana cops risk their lives to save man from flooded stream video goes viral watch gcw

    Telangana cops risk their lives to save man from flooded stream, video goes viral | WATCH

    Karnataka FIR filed against BJP leader Arun Puthila over sexual assault allegations vkp

    Karnataka: FIR filed against BJP leader Arun Puthila over sexual assault allegations

    'Why discuss now? Focus on Wayanad...' Hema committee panel member and veteran actress Sarada anr

    'Why discuss now? Focus on Wayanad...' Hema committee panel member and veteran actress Sarada

    In a first Army Remount Veterinary Corps commissions 4 women officers posted at forward posts gcw

    In a first, Army’s Remount Veterinary Corps commissions 4 women officers, posted at forward areas

    Recent Stories

    ED team at Amanatullah Khan's home, AAP MLA claims probe agency to arrest him (WATCH) gcw

    ED team at Amanatullah Khan's home, AAP MLA claims probe agency to arrest him (WATCH)

    Let me be...', Sreelekha Mitra DROPS out of Kochi seminar after sexual harassment claims; Read on ATG

    'Let me be...', Sreelekha Mitra DROPS out of Kochi seminar after sexual harassment claims; Read on

    Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey to JOIN Bigg Boss 18? Read this RBA

    Anupamaa star Sudhanshu Pandey to JOIN Bigg Boss 18? Read this

    Karnataka Alcohol bottles, cigarettes found lying inside Belur govt hostel; Parents express outrage vkp

    Karnataka: Alcohol bottles, cigarettes found lying inside Belur govt hostel; Parents express outrage

    football Salah gives update on Liverpool future after starring in win over Man United, says 'it's up to the club' snt

    Salah gives update on Liverpool future after starring in win over Man United, says 'it's up to the club'

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon