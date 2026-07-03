The AIADMK faces a major crisis as former minister Vaigai Selvan resigns, a day after ex-ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabhaskar quit the party and their MLA posts to join the TVK, accusing the AIADMK leadership of betrayal.

In another setback for the AIADMK, former Minister and AIADMK leader Vaigai Selvan on Friday resigned from the party.

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According to the information available, Vaigai Selvan sent his resignation letter to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

The development comes amid what is being described as another "wicket" for the party, following his decision to step down from the AIADMK.

Two Former Ministers Join TVK

Meanwhile, on Thursday, in a major political development that has sent ripples through the state's political landscape, former AIADMK Minister C Vijayabaskar, along with former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar, officially joined the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The move comes after both leaders resigned from their respective MLA posts and the primary membership of the AIADMK, citing a "betrayal of the party's core ideology" by the current leadership.

Ex-Minister Alleges Betrayal by AIADMK Leadership

Speaking to the media after joining the TVK, C Vijayabaskar launched a scathing attack on the AIADMK high command, alleging that the leadership ignored repeated requests from several legislators to form an alliance with the TVK.

"We both, former Transport Minister of Tamil Nadu, MR Vijayabhaskar and I, have joined the TVK. Before the election, we insisted that our leader form an alliance with the TVK. He didn't listen. After the election, the majority voted for the TVK. So again, more than 30 MLAs insisted on having an alliance," C Vijayabaskar said.

He further alleged that the AIADMK leadership was clandestinely negotiating with the rival DMK. "Our old high command didn't listen. But behind the scenes, they were trying to ally with the DMK to form the government. It is against the agenda of the founder of the AIADMK," he added.

Clarifying his stance on the transition, the former minister emphasised that the decision was based on principle rather than inducement. "We have come out of the party, and we have resigned from our MLA post. Now we are joining the TVK. There is no horse trading," he asserted.

When asked about his scheduled meeting with TVK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, C Vijayabaskar stated, "Not today. Maybe tomorrow or the day after tomorrow."(ANI)