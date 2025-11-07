A major fire erupted in a warehouse in Delhi's Tikri Kalan Industrial Area late Thursday. Ten fire tenders were dispatched to the location to control the blaze after a call was received at 10 pm. Officials confirmed no injuries have been reported.

A major fire broke out in a warehouse located in Delhi's Tikri Kalan Industrial Area in the late hours of Thursday. The fire department received a call about the fire incident at around 10 pm. Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and efforts are underway to bring the blaze under control. No injuries have been reported so far, the officials said. Further information is awaited.