BRS leader KT Rama Rao said TIMS hospitals were conceptualized to provide world-class, AIIMS-level healthcare to the poor in Hyderabad, strengthening public health infrastructure to compete with private corporate hospitals.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has said that Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) hospitals were established with the vision of providing world-class healthcare services to the people of Hyderabad and making advanced treatment accessible to the poor.

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Speaking about the Sanathnagar TIMS project, KTR said that government hospitals such as Gandhi and Osmania had long served as the primary healthcare support for citizens, but under the BRS government, modern TIMS hospitals were introduced to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure. "We conceptualised and designed TIMS to provide AIIMS-level healthcare in Hyderabad," he said.

According to KTR, nearly 22 acres of land were utilised for the Sanathnagar TIMS project, which was constructed with advanced technology and international standards. He said the KCR government introduced TIMS to provide better healthcare facilities for economically weaker sections in competition with private corporate hospitals.

Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure

KTR stated that TIMS hospitals were established in Sanathnagar, LB Nagar and Alwal areas of Hyderabad, while a 2,000-bed government hospital is currently under construction in Warangal. He also said that NIMS Hospital is being expanded on a large scale.

In-Depth: The Sanathnagar TIMS Project

Highlighting the facilities at Sanathnagar TIMS, KTR said that three blocks have been constructed and emergency medical services would be supported by 300 ICU beds. He added that 16 state-of-the-art operation theatres have been established along with all major diagnostic services, including MRI and CT scan facilities.

He further said that special VIP suites, research facilities for kidney-related diseases, academic blocks and a massive auditorium have also been developed as part of the project. A special dharmashala for attendants of patients has also been arranged within the premises, he added.

KTR said the hospital was built at a cost of nearly Rs 1,200 crore and claimed that had the KCR government continued in power, the hospital would have been completed two years ago.

Calling the design of TIMS one of the best government healthcare infrastructure models in the country, KTR said that a modern parking system with a capacity for 1,000 cars and a dedicated emergency ramp for medical services had also been constructed. He instructed officials to immediately improve the functioning of the lifts in the hospital premises.

Call for Completion and Past Initiatives

Recalling the initiatives of the previous BRS government, KTR said that 350 Basti Dawakhanas were established across the state to ensure accessible healthcare services to the public.

He further demanded that the government immediately complete the remaining construction works and make the hospital fully operational for the benefit of the people.

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