A major fire erupted at a scrap shop at Bahadurpura Cross Road in Hyderabad. Eight fire tenders have been dispatched to the location, and efforts are ongoing to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A fire broke out at a scrap shop at Bahadurpura Cross Road here, officials said. A total of 8 fire tenders are present at the spot. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Several more firefighting vehicles are also on the way as efforts continue to bring the situation under control. Further details awaited.

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Previous Fire Incidents

On April 9, a fire broke out at a solvent industry and a tent house godown in separate incidents in the Jeedimetla area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district early on Thursday morning.

According to a fire official, fire vehicles were rushed to the sites after two separate fire calls were received in the morning.

"We received two fire calls this morning. One was a fire that broke out in a tent house godown in Bahadurpur, and the tent house material was completely damaged in the flames. One fire vehicle reached the spot and controlled the fire, and there were no casualties," the official said. (ANI)