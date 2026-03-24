A major fire erupted in Rayapudi, Amaravathi, near the Chief Secretary's bungalows. Police say the blaze started in construction pipes owned by Megha Engineering Company. Firefighters are battling the intense flames with three fire engines.

A major fire broke out near the Chief Secretary's bungalows at Rayapudi in Amaravathi, as per the Police. Thullur Circle Inspector (CI) Srinivasa Rao said the fire reportedly started in pipes stored by Megha Engineering Company, which is involved in capital construction works.

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Firefighting Efforts Hampered

Firefighters, along with police personnel, are trying to control the blaze using three fire engines. Thick smoke and intense flames have made it difficult to bring the fire under control.

Further information is still awaiting (ANI)