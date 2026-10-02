A major fire erupted in a storage house at the Chandni Chowk Electronic Market near Patna Junction on Friday. Around 15 fire tenders are on-site and have successfully brought the blaze 90% under control, according to fire officials.

Fire at Patna Electronics Market

A fire broke out at a storage house in the Chandni Chowk Electronic Market near Patna Junction on Friday, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Patna District Fire Officer (DFO) Abhishek Kumar said the fire department received information about the incident at around 3:30 PM. "We received information around 3:30 PM that a fire had broken out at the Chandni Chowk electronics market. Upon arrival, we initially observed that the fire had started in a storage area on the top floor, specifically where chandeliers were stored," Kumar told ANI.

Fire 90% Extinguished

He said the fire gradually intensified and spread to an adjacent shop. "About 15 fire tenders and three or four fire officers are currently on-site. Working together, we have brought the fire under control. It is now about 90% extinguished," the DFO said.

Kumar added that the remaining fire was persisting in pockets in the lower layers of the storage area. "The remaining 10% refers to pockets of fire persisting in the lower layers. While the upper section has been extinguished, the fire remains underneath. We are actively locating and extinguishing these remaining hotspots," he said.

Another Fire Incident Reported

Earlier on Thursday, another fire incident was reported at Chakravarti Eye Hospital, located at Shivlar Crossing in Gosainganj. The Gosainganj fire station control room received information about the incident at around 3:27 PM, following which an MFE unit from the Fire Department was immediately dispatched to the location.

Fire personnel reached the hospital and launched firefighting operations. The fire had broken out in a room situated on the ground floor of the hospital. The prompt response by the fire personnel helped bring the blaze completely under control within a short time.

According to the Fire Department, no casualties were reported in the hospital fire. Preliminary investigation suggested that a short circuit was the likely cause of the incident. (ANI)