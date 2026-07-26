The Heart Valve Foundation of India (HVFI) announced a Rs 50 lakh grant for free cardiac treatment for eligible patients from Assam at Fortis Escorts in New Delhi. The initiative also aims to strengthen cardiac care in the Northeast.

In a major boost to cardiac care in the Northeast, the Heart Valve Foundation of India (HVFI) announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh to provide advanced cardiac treatment at Fortis Escorts Okhla in New Delhi - completely free of cost, to eligible patients referred by the Assam government. The announcement, which came at a Press conference in Guwahati on Saturday, also marks the launch of comprehensive initiatives by Heart Valve Foundation of India - a charitable organisation led by Managing Trustee Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in New Delhi and Fortis Escorts Heart Institute to strengthen cardiac care infrastructure in Assam and deepen specialist medical engagement across the Northeast.

Comprehensive Healthcare Initiative

Beyond the Rs 50 lakh grant, the multi-layered healthcare initiative introduces several key programs designed to create a sustainable roadmap for cardiac care in the state - Concessional Advanced Care: For financially strained patients from Assam who require complex operations at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, treatment will be offered at Assam government rates, subject to clinical assessment; Capacity Building for Local Doctors. The initiative include as in a bid to upgrade local medical expertise, specialised training sessions will be held by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute; Dr Aparna Jaswal, Director, Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute; Dr. Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, Director - Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, for doctors and medical students at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH).

The initiative arrives at a critical time, as cardiovascular diseases continue to pose both a severe health burden and a crushing financial strain on families in the region. The National Statistics Office's health survey highlighted that the average medical expenditure for a single cardiovascular hospitalisation can climb to Rs 69,451 in urban India and frequently reaches Rs 101,099 when treated at urban private hospitals, amounts that are devastatingly out of reach for socio-economically disadvantaged families.

Knowledge Exchange Forum

Later in the day, the focus shifted from widening access to strengthening clinical practice. Involve - A Unique Interactive Knowledge Exchange Forum brought together doctors from Fortis Escorts Heart Institute and doctors from Assam for discussions on contemporary heart-failure management, recent advances and the treatment of complex cardiac cases. Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal also attended the evening programme and participated in the lamp-lighting ceremony.

Dr Ashok Seth, Dr Aparna Jaswal and Dr Ritwick Bhuyan led the scientific sessions, including a case-based discussion on managing complex conditions through the continuum of care. The programme was opened by Dr Neil Bardoloi, Director and Chief Interventional Cardiologist, Apollo Excelcare Hospital and organised in collaboration with the Indian Medical Association, Assam Chapter alongwith Northeast Chapter of the Cardiological Society of India.

Leaders on the Collaboration

Commenting on the initiative, Ashok Singhal, Assam Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Education and Research Departments, said, "This is a laudable initiative by Fortis Escorts, Okhla and Heart Valve Foundation of India that perfectly complements our state's vision. By combining a dedicated Rs 50 lakh treatment grant with specialised clinical training at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, we are not just providing immediate financial relief to needy families; we are sustainably strengthening the entire ecosystem of cardiac care within Assam."

Speaking at the event, Dr Ashok Seth, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Awardee, Chairman - Fortis Escorts Heart Institute and Managing Trustee - Heart Valve Foundation of India, said, "For patients with complex cardiac conditions, access is often determined not only by the availability of medical expertise but also whether the family can afford the treatment."

"While HVFI seeks to ease the financial barrier that often delays or denies access to advanced treatment, FEHI brings the clinical depth, technology, and institutional infrastructure needed to manage complex cardiac conditions. Through this committed grant, HVFI and FEHI aim to help patients with socio-economic constraints from Assam receive advanced care without the cost becoming an insurmountable barrier," Seth added.

Dr Ritwick Raj Bhuyan, Director- Cardio Thoracic Vascular Surgery, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, said, "Managing complex cardiac cases requires precise surgical expertise, high-end technology, and robust post-operative care infrastructure. Through this partnership, we are ensuring that patients have a direct pathway to advanced, life-saving surgical interventions that might be otherwise delayed due to cost. Simultaneously, our scientific sessions at GMCH aim to foster closer clinical coordination and knowledge exchange with our peers in Assam, creating a seamless continuum of care from the first diagnosis to final surgical recovery."

Dr Aparna Jaswal, Director, Cardiology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, said, "Advanced cardiac care does not begin in the procedure room alone. It begins with early recognition, accurate diagnosis, and timely referral. Through sustained knowledge-sharing with doctors and medical students in Assam, we hope to strengthen this continuum of care so that patients with complex cardiac conditions can be identified early and guided towards the most appropriate treatment without avoidable delay."

Dr. Vikram Aggarwal, Vice President & Head, Strategic Business Unit, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, said, "An initiative of this scale requires more than clinical willingness; it demands a robust operational framework that bridges the geographical gap between Assam and New Delhi. This collaboration represents our strategic commitment to making advanced, tertiary healthcare truly accessible and affordable for the people of the Northeast."

(ANI)