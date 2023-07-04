Major BJP rejig ahead of 2024 election; Telangana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand get new chiefs

Keeping in mind the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the new leaders will be expected to work alongside BJP president JP Nadda and formulate strategies and a roadmap to ensure the party's success.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday carried out a major reshuffle in the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. While Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has been appointed as the new Telangana BJP chief, Sunil Kumar Jakhar takes over as the new party chief of Punjab and Babulal Marandi as the new Jharkhand BJP chief. Senior Leader D Purandeswari is the new BJP state president in Andhra Pradesh. Former Telangana minister Etala Rajendra has been appointed as Chairman of the Election Management Committee of the state BJP unit.

The new leaders will be expected to work alongside BJP president JP Nadda. Out of the four states, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are scheduled to go to polls within a year. Significant leadership changes have taken place at the state level amidst a whirlwind of speculation surrounding an imminent Cabinet reshuffle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a crucial meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on Monday, setting the stage for important deliberations at the newly constructed convention centre in Pragati Maidan, Delhi.

The top leaders of the BJP, including party Chief JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and National General Secretary BL Santhosh, convened on the night of June 28 at the Prime Minister's residence in New Delhi. During this gathering, sources revealed that PM Modi received a comprehensive briefing on the upcoming party changes, which hold particular significance in light of the forthcoming crucial elections.

The looming battle for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is anticipated to be fiercely contested, as numerous anti-BJP parties are strategizing to join forces against the saffron party. In this dynamic landscape, the BJP recognizes the need for a refreshed and revamped strategy to secure its hold on power in the upcoming General Elections.