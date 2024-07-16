Major among 4 soldiers killed in fierce encounter with terrorists at Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda 

In a tragic encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, four Indian Army soldiers, including a Major, lost their lives. The clash, which also left five soldiers critically injured, follows another deadly attack in Kathua. Terrorist activities, spreading across Jammu, have resulted in 48 soldiers killed in the past 32 months.

In a tragic incident, four Indian Army soldiers, including a Major, lost their lives during an encounter with terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The encounter occurred in the Desa area of Doda following a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, acting on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

The Indian Army posted on X, "Contact with terrorists was established at about 9 pm, resulting in a heavy firefight. Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts."

Officials reported that at least five soldiers were critically injured during the intense exchange of gunfire.

This was the second significant encounter in the Jammu region within a week. Just days earlier, five soldiers were killed in an attack in Kathua. During this attack, the terrorists targeted two trucks carrying at least 12 troops, attacking them with grenades and armour-piercing bullets, and using an M4 assault rifle, reported NDTV.

Terrorist activities, which were initially confined to the Poonch and Rajouri districts, have now spread across Jammu, a region that had been free from such violence until recently. Over the past 32 months, 48 soldiers have been killed in action in this area.

There are reports that over 60 foreign terrorists, trained in jungle warfare, may be operating in the Jammu region, causing fear across all 10 districts. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Army to utilize its full range of anti-terrorist capabilities to eliminate the threat in Jammu.

