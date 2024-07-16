Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Major among 4 soldiers killed in fierce encounter with terrorists at Jammu & Kashmir’s Doda 

    In a tragic encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, four Indian Army soldiers, including a Major, lost their lives. The clash, which also left five soldiers critically injured, follows another deadly attack in Kathua. Terrorist activities, spreading across Jammu, have resulted in 48 soldiers killed in the past 32 months.

    Major among four soldiers killed in fierce encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir Doda vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 16, 2024, 8:51 AM IST

    In a tragic incident, four Indian Army soldiers, including a Major, lost their lives during an encounter with terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. The encounter occurred in the Desa area of Doda following a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, acting on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists.

    The Indian Army posted on X, "Contact with terrorists was established at about 9 pm, resulting in a heavy firefight. Initial reports suggest injuries to our bravehearts."

    Officials reported that at least five soldiers were critically injured during the intense exchange of gunfire.

    This was the second significant encounter in the Jammu region within a week. Just days earlier, five soldiers were killed in an attack in Kathua. During this attack, the terrorists targeted two trucks carrying at least 12 troops, attacking them with grenades and armour-piercing bullets, and using an M4 assault rifle, reported NDTV.

    Terrorist activities, which were initially confined to the Poonch and Rajouri districts, have now spread across Jammu, a region that had been free from such violence until recently. Over the past 32 months, 48 soldiers have been killed in action in this area.

    There are reports that over 60 foreign terrorists, trained in jungle warfare, may be operating in the Jammu region, causing fear across all 10 districts. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Army to utilize its full range of anti-terrorist capabilities to eliminate the threat in Jammu.

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2024, 8:53 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karkidakam 1: The holy month of Ramayana recital begins in Kerala; Know its significance anr

    Karkidakam 1: The holy month of Ramayana recital begins in Kerala; Know its significance

    Assassination attempts & political fortunes: Trump's rising popularity after attack and the Indira precedent AJR

    Assassination attempts & political fortunes: Trump's rising popularity after attack and the Indira precedent

    Media trial is wrong Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar breaks silence on fake certificate row AJR

    'Media trial is wrong': Trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar breaks silence on fake certificate row

    BJP strength in Rajya Sabha dips to 86, NDA seats below majority mark as four members complete terms AJR

    BJP's strength in Rajya Sabha dips to 86, NDA seats below majority mark as four members complete terms

    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 44,228 positions; Steps to apply AJR

    India Post GDS recruitment 2024: Application process begins for 44,228 positions; Steps to apply

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 16 rates in YOUR city AJR

    Petrol, diesel FRESH prices announced: Know July 16 rates in YOUR city

    Numerology Prediction for July 16, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for July 16, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Karkidakam 1: The holy month of Ramayana recital begins in Kerala; Know its significance anr

    Karkidakam 1: The holy month of Ramayana recital begins in Kerala; Know its significance

    Check you daily horoscope: July 16, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: July 16, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Katrina Kaif turns 41: 7 best movies of the 'Merry Christmas' actress ATG

    Katrina Kaif turns 41: 7 best movies of the 'Merry Christmas' actress

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Icon