SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia hit out at AAP after its Rajya Sabha MPs joined the BJP, alleging they ignored Punjab's issues. He also attacked CM Bhagwant Mann and claimed the state government is now in a minority, demanding a floor test.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia reacted to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MPs joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), launching a sharp attack on both the AAP leadership and the Punjab government over alleged neglect of state issues. Majithia, on Friday, said the development was not unexpected and alleged that Punjab's core concerns were consistently ignored by leaders who represented the state in Parliament. He said, "I want to congratulate Raghav Chadha and everyone else. Actually, everyone knew that all these MPs were going to join the BJP."

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'Punjab's Core Concerns Ignored'

He further alleged that during their tenure in the Rajya Sabha, these leaders failed to raise Punjab-related issues in a meaningful manner. "The sad part is that Punjab has suffered because for as long as these MPs have been in Delhi, they never talked about Punjab's water, Punjab's border areas, Punjab's farmers, Punjab's industry, Punjab's territorial issues, Punjab's capital Chandigarh, Punjab's university, or Bhakra-Beas Management," he said.

Majithia Questions Punjab Govt's Stability

Targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the SAD leader said the state leadership had lost its focus on governance. "Bhagwant Mann is only physically in the Aam Aadmi Party; his heart and mind have also reached Delhi," he alleged.

He also questioned the political stability of the Punjab government, claiming it had lost its majority. "Bhagwant Mann needs to prove his majority; according to me, the Punjab government is in a minority today," Majithia said.

Referring to earlier allegations regarding MLAs being offered inducements, Majithia said no concrete action had been taken despite repeated claims. "If this complaint is true, then take action. Was any action taken?" he said. He added that the current political developments confirm his earlier concerns, stating, "Today it's been proven...the whole thing is fishy."

SAD Leader Demands Floor Test

Majithia also demanded a floor test, saying, "The Governor should immediately call a House meeting, and the government should prove its majority because a minority government cannot sell Punjab's interests."

He further claimed that the political situation in Punjab remains unstable and hinted at possible future defections, saying, "This will prove to be the last nail in their coffin."

Setback for AAP as Rajya Sabha MPs Join BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party suffered a major setback after its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, who was removed as the party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha earlier, joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While addressing a presser in the national capital on Friday, Chadha formalised a split that had been building for weeks, announcing that two-thirds of the party's Upper House members would merge with the BJP.

The trio MPs--Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal--announced a split in the party and joined the BJP later in the presence of party chief Nitin Nabin, who welcomed the decision. The move triggered furious reactions from AAP leaders while drawing a warm welcome from the BJP. (ANI)