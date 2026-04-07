JMM MP Mahua Maji commented on the raid at Pawan Khera's residence, linking it to his recent allegations against Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's family. Maji stated that an investigation is necessary to determine the truth of the matter.

JMM MP Mahua Maji on Tuesday reacted to the search conducted at Congress leader Pawan Khera's residence, saying that the truth will be known only after an investigation. "There was a statement from Pawan Khera ji that we saw on social media yesterday, possibly involving passports and accusations against someone in the Chief Minister's household. He apparently showed some evidence. We don't know how much of that is true or false, but it's possible the raid is related to that, given he is a Congress spokesperson and held a press conference." Mahua Maji told ANI.

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Addressing claims by Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma that the documents presented were fake, Maji added, "Well, we will only know the truth after the investigation. In this era of AI, anyone can claim anything. It could be true or false, but time and investigation will reveal the facts."

Khera's allegations spark political row

The remarks come amid heightened tensions over allegations made by Pawan Khera against the Sarma family. Khera had alleged that CM Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, holds three passports -- from India, the UAE, and Egypt -- and owns undisclosed luxury properties in Dubai, along with a company in Wyoming, USA.

Assam CM refutes claims, police search Khera's home

The Sarma family has strongly denied these claims, terming the documents "AI-generated fabrications" circulated by Pakistani social media groups.

Responding to the accusations, CM Sarma had earlier vowed stern action, stating, "Before levelling an allegation, he should have asked the Foreign Minister. Kharge ji has aged, yet he speaks like a madman. Assam Police can find and bring people from 'pataal' as well. I suspect Rahul Gandhi has given him these documents. So this case will extend to Rahul Gandhi. Do not try to scare us. This is Assam, and we have fought against Islamic invasion 17 times."

Following the police searches at Khera's residence, Assam Police DCP Debajit Nath said, "We have searched his house. We can't give more details."

CM Sarma also claimed that Khera "ran away" to Hyderabad after the searches, adding, "I have come to know through the media that the police have gone to his residence in Delhi, but he has run away to Hyderabad. The law will take its own course."

Assam's Assembly elections are scheduled for April 9, with campaigning concluding Monday evening and counting of votes on May 4.