Asianet Newsable

    Mahindra Thar, Scorpio among 19 SUVs seized for entering prohibited area of Ranthambore National Park

    As many as 19 SUVs -- 14 in the tiger reserve of the Ranthambore National Park and the remaining five near hotels inside the park -- have been seized by forest officials after tourists entered the prohibited area on August 15.
     

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 18, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 18, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    The Forest Department in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur has confiscated 19 SUVs, including 14 from Zone 8 of Ranthambore National Park and five from surrounding hotels, as part of a significant operation to stop private cars from entering the park's tiger reserve illegally, according to officials. The number plates of the confiscated cars are from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

    "At least 12 to 15 vehicles entered the Rantahambore National Park on the evening of August 15 when the tiger reserve is closed during the monsoon. We are still investigating about how the tourists could enter amid tight surveillance," Divisional Forest Officer Ramanand Bhakar said.

    Despite the jungle safari being closed due to the monsoon season, more than a dozen luxury cars entered Ranthambore National Park for an adventure trip on August 15, according to forest officials.

    Only approved vehicles, such as gipsies and canters, are allowed on jungle safaris; nevertheless, the confiscated vehicles, which included Mahindra Scorpio, Thar, and XUV500 models, entered the forbidden zone. Even inside the tiger reserve, where tigers are said to be moving, people could be seen in a widely shared video.

    Forest officials looked for the cars between Zones 6 and 10, where private vehicles are prohibited, after the video went popular on social media. In Zone 8, they found more than a dozen automobiles. Officials stated that considering the park's surveillance and anti-poaching measures, it is extremely uncommon for cars to penetrate the forest zone. 

    Under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 violators could be fined up to Rs 1 lakh.

