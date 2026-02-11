Ritu Tawde and Sanjay Ghadi were unanimously elected as Mumbai's Mayor and Deputy Mayor. CM Fadnavis and Dy CM Shinde congratulated them, saying the Mahayuti will fulfill its promises. The new leadership will focus on illegal hawkers and pollution.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday congratulated Ritu Tawde on being elected as BMC mayor and Sanjay Shankar Ghadi as Deputy Mayor and said that the Mahayuti will complete the promises. Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis noted that the civic body is an important part of democracy. "Ritu Tawde has been elected as Mayor unanimously. Sanjay Ghadi has been elected as the Deputy Mayor. Congratulations to both of them. Maha Yuti will fulfil all the promises. Both are experienced, and people will benefit. We will work together and give directions to the BMC. The BMC is a vital part of democracy."

Expressing similar sentiments, Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said, "It is a very happy day for Maha Yuti as the people of Mumbai have given the majority to us. Maha Yuti's mayor Ritu Tawde and deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadi were elected unopposed here... I thank the people of Mumbai..."

New Mayor's Priorities: Hawkers and Pollution

Ritu Tawde said that the civic body will crack down on unauthorised hawkers and encroachments in Mumbai, especially targeting illegal Bangladeshi vendors, adding that they will focus on reducing air pollution by installing digital boards "I've said that the papers of those in hawker zones and non-hawker zones, where people with official licenses sit, will be checked. Furthermore, if anyone attempts to illegally encroach on the footpaths, or if Bangladeshis come and sit here as illegal hawkers, their papers will be checked. If so, they will be handed over to the police. Air pollution in Mumbai is increasing, we're concerned about this, and we're going to install digital boards. Wherever development work is underway, we're going to tell builders that they should pay maximum attention to cleanliness, and if air pollution is increasing, their work should be halted for a while..."

Deputy Mayor to Focus on Civic Infrastructure

Ghadi told ANI that the focus would be on improving roads, fixing drainage to avoid water stagnation, and upgrading hospitals with better facilities. "Today is a very happy day. I have become the Deputy Mayor. Work is underway to make Mumbai's roads cement concrete. Rainwater coming into Mumbai should flow easily and should not stagnate in Mumbai. The Mumbai Municipal Corporation has already worked on this, and we will work on it further. Bigger hospitals should be built in Mumbai, new ones should be built, and the existing hospitals should have good medicines, good doctors and good beds. Mayor Madam and I will press the administration to do this."

Ritu Tawde and Sanjay Ghadi also paid tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park.

Election Background

Tawde, a senior BJP corporator represents Ward 132 (N-Ward, Ghatkopar) in the Munciplity. In the BMC polls to the 227-member civic body, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, while its ally, Shiv Sena, won 29 seats. (ANI)