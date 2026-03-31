YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Bhagwan Mahavir on Mahavir Jayanti in Tadepalli. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their greetings, celebrating Lord Mahavir's timeless teachings.

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Bhagwan Mahavir on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti (Mahavir Janma Kalyanak) at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

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In a post on X, YSRCP President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute to the teachings of Lord Mahavira, stating that the great sage showed the path to lead a moral life. The path shown by that great sage is always worthy of practice. "Mahavira, who taught the people the five great vows of Ahimsa, Satya, Asteya, Brahmacharya, Aparigraha, and showed the path to a moral life. The path shown by that great sage is always worthy of practice. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the spiritual guru of Jains, on Mahavira Jayanti, heartfelt congratulations to all," said Reddy.

Former Minister RK Roja, YSRCP General Secretary and MLC Lella Appi Reddy, General Secretary SV Satish Kumar Reddy, former Chairman of Jain Welfare Corporation Manoj Kothari, Kundan Gandhi (Secretary, SSR JST), Praveen Faulamutha (Correspondent, SSR JST), Praveen Kumar Jain, and Manoj Jain also participated in the program.

President, PM Extend Mahavir Jayanti Greetings

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended her heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, calling upon citizens to continuously strive toward building a more sensitive, peaceful, and inclusive society. President Murmu further highlighted that Lord Mahavir's teachings inspired people to lead lives rooted in compassion. "On this sacred occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all citizens of the country, especially to all members of the Jain community. Lord Mahavir taught the principles of non-violence, truth, and self-restraint, and inspired people to lead a life of compassion. Let us draw inspiration from the teachings of Lord Mahavir and continuously strive to build a more sensitive, peaceful, and inclusive society," said President Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on Mahavir Jayanti, stating that the life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir continue to illuminate the path of truth, non-violence, and compassion. He emphasised that these ideals continue to remain deeply relevant in today's world. "Best wishes on the sacred occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir continue to illuminate the path of truth, non-violence and compassion. His ideals are spiritually uplifting and also deeply relevant in today's world. His emphasis on equality and kindness reminds us of our shared responsibility towards society," said PM Modi.

Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti is observed by the Jain community worldwide. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the revered 24th and final Tirthankara of Jainism.