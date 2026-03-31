President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in extending greetings on Mahavir Jayanti. Leaders across the political spectrum highlighted Lord Mahavir's teachings of non-violence, truth, and compassion.

President Murmu Calls for Peaceful, Inclusive Society

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday extended her heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, calling upon citizens to continuously strive toward building a more sensitive, peaceful, and inclusive society. President Murmu further highlighted that Lord Mahavir's teachings inspired people to lead lives rooted in compassion.

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"On this sacred occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all citizens of the country, especially to all members of the Jain community. Lord Mahavir taught the principles of non-violence, truth, and self-restraint, and inspired people to lead a life of compassion. Let us draw inspiration from the teachings of Lord Mahavir and continuously strive to build a more sensitive, peaceful, and inclusive society," said President Murmu.

PM Modi Highlights Relevance of Mahavir's Teachings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on Mahavir Jayanti, stating that the life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir continue to illuminate the path of truth, non-violence, and compassion. He emphasised that these ideals continue to remain deeply relevant in today's world.

"Best wishes on the sacred occasion of Bhagwan Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The life and teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir continue to illuminate the path of truth, non-violence and compassion. His ideals are spiritually uplifting and also deeply relevant in today's world. His emphasis on equality and kindness reminds us of our shared responsibility towards society," said PM Modi.

Union Ministers Recall Lord Mahavira's Lessons

Additionally, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, recalled the enduring lessons and philosophy of Lord Mahavira.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all fellow countrymen on the occasion of Lord Mahavira's Janma Kalyanak. Lord Mahavira's five principles of conduct are not merely spiritual guidance, but an unbreakable foundation for building a strong, ethical, and harmonious nation. His ideals of truth, non-violence, non-possession, and equality inspire the youth to move forward on the path of discipline, sensitivity, and national interest," said Shah.

"On the sacred occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, heartfelt greetings to all of you. The thoughts and philosophy of Lord Mahavir, associated with peace, restraint, and goodwill, are auspicious for the welfare of the entire world. May Lord Mahavir's blessings remain upon all of you--this is my heartfelt wish," said Singh.

Congress Leaders Emphasise Message of Peace

Congress leaders also paid tribute to the lessons and teachings of Lord Mahavira on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti, emphasising the timeless relevance of his message of peace and non-violence.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said that the teachings of Lord Mahavira continue to inspire the whole world.

"Heartfelt congratulations to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Lord Mahavira Jayanti. Their teachings on truth, non-violence, sacrifice, and compassion are inspiring for the entire world and show the path to human welfare," said Gandhi.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asserted that the values of the 24th Jain Tirthankara form the essence of India's culture.

"Lord Mahavira showed the path to humanity by preaching truth, non-violence, peace, love, and compassion to the world. These are the values that form the life essence of our millennia-old culture. The thoughts and values of our great saints are that strength of ours, by internalizing which alone can we face the modern world. Heartfelt congratulations to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Lord Mahavira Jayanti," said Vadra.

Mahavir Jayanti is observed by the Jain community worldwide. The occasion marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the revered 24th and final Tirthankara of Jainism. (ANI)