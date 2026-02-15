Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav, and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt wishes on Mahashivratri. The festival, celebrating the union of Lord Shiva and Parvati, saw devotees thronging temples.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Mahashivratri. In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "...Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. I pray to Lord Mahadev for a happy, healthy, and prosperous life for all of you," accompanied by the divine Mahamrityunjay Mantra.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Earlier today, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday extended heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. In a post on X, the Chief Minister described Maha Shivratri as a great festival of devotion dedicated to Lord Bholenath and conveyed his greetings to the citizens. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes on the great festival of devotion to Lord Bholenath-Mahashivratri. We pray to Devadhidev Mahadev ji to always keep His grace upon all of us and to fulfil everyone's heartfelt wishes," his post read.

Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended warm wishes on the occasion of Mahashivratri and said, "I extend my best wishes to every block and all the people on Shivratri tomorrow. I thank Block Chief Brijesh Ji for developing this block with 1.25 lakh crore rupees. Now you can reach Lucknow from Jungle Kaudiya in 3 hours."

Devotees Throng Temples Nationwide

Devotees across the country gathered in massive numbers in temples to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri today. The temple premises witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with worshippers lining up since early morning to seek blessings.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivaratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)