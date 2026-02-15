On Mahashivratri, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urged deep meditation and devotion. PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended greetings, with Modi praying for the nation's prosperity and Singh attending celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre.

Spiritual Leaders on Mahashivratri's Significance

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasised the importance of inner reflection and devotion as part of the sacred tradition of Shiva worship in India. Speaking to ANI, Ravi Shankar urged people to engage in deep meditation, chanting, and puja to elevate their spiritual practice. "From Rameshwaram to Kedarnath, Amarnath, Shiva stuti or Shiva devotion is so prevalent in this country for millions of years, and today is a special day where people go deep within and forget about all other worries... and focus on the devotional aspect of life. After one thousand years, the real pieces of Somnath, the real Jyotirlinga of Somnath ji is here. It is a big luck for everyone to witness that. Spend more time in meditation, chanting, and puja. All these activities will uplift our spirit," he said.

Political Leaders Extend Greetings

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Mahashivratri greetings to citizens, praying for their well-being and prosperity. In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister invoked the blessings of Lord Shiva, emphasising that the divine grace of Lord Shiva brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual strength to individuals and the nation. "To all my family members across the country, countless best wishes on Mahashivratri. My prayer is that Adidev Mahadev always keeps His grace upon everyone. By His blessings, may all be blessed with well-being and may our Bharatvarsh sit enthroned at the peak of prosperity," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahashivratri. Singh is in Coimbatore to participate in the Mahashivaratri festivities at the Isha Yoga Centre later today. Taking to X, he wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, I extend my heartfelt greetings to everyone. Today, I shall be at Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore to attend the 'Maha Shivratri' celebrations. Looking forward to it."

The Meaning and Mythology of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)