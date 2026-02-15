Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performed 'Jalabhishek' at temples on Mahashivratri. PM Narendra Modi also extended greetings, praying for the nation's well-being on the auspicious occasion.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday performed "Jalabhishek" at the Naleshwar Temple in Nuh on the occasion of Shivratri. The Chief Minister congratulated the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also performed "Jalabhishek" at Vankhandi Mahadev Temple at Chakarpur. CM Dhami performed the revered rituals with full devotion and offered milk, water (Jal), flowers, and Belpatra to the self-manifested Shivalinga.

PM Modi Extends Mahashivratri Greetings

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Mahashivaratri greetings to citizens, praying for their well-being and prosperity.

In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister invoked the blessings of Lord Shiva, emphasising that the divine grace of Lord Shiva brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual strength to individuals and the nation. "To all my family members across the country, countless best wishes on Mahashivaratri. My prayer is that Adidev Mahadev always keep His grace upon everyone. By His blessings, may all be blessed with well-being and may our Bharatvarsh sit enthroned at the peak of prosperity," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, known as the "Night of Lord Shiva", is observed with great fervour in Nepal, India, and other Hindu-populous countries. It generally falls on the 13th night or 14th day of the lunar month according to the Hindu calendar. Every Shiva temple sees large gatherings of devotees on this day.

It marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in temple festivities to seek the deity's blessings.

In the 'Hindu' tradition, the day of Shivaratri, which falls in the month of Masi, is celebrated as Mahashivaratri. According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons.

The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivaratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

