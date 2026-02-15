On Mahashivratri, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performed Jalabhishek and assured devotee safety for the upcoming Kedarnath Yatra, which begins on April 22. He also extended wishes and prayed for strength to achieve 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

CM Dhami Performs 'Jalabhishek', Reviews Kedarnath Preparations

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday performed "Jalabhishek" at Vankhandi Mahadev Temple at Chakarpur. CM Dhami performed the revered rituals with full devotion and offered milk, water (Jal), flowers, and Belpatra to the self-manifested Shivalinga.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the portals of the Kedarnath Temple are reopening on April 22, and the state government is working to ensure that the devotees remain safe during their religious visit. "I would like to extend my best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Mahashivratri. May Lord Shiva give us enough strength so that we can work together and contribute to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Viksit Bharat 2047. On 22nd April, the portals of Kedarnath Temple will be opened. Preparations have already started. We will ensure that all the devotees who come to Devbhoomi, Uttarakhand, are safe. The number of Lord Shiva devotees is increasing every passing year, and they are flocking to the religious sites. We are putting efforts to ensure everyone's safety," he stated.

The portals of the world-famous eleventh Jyotirlinga, Kedarnath Dham, were ceremoniously closed for the winter season at 8:30 am on October 23 last year.

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday extended heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Mahashivratri. In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "...Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. I pray to Lord Mahadev for a happy, healthy, and prosperous life for all of you," accompanied by the divine Mahamrityunjay Mantra.

Devotees Throng Shiva Temples Across Uttarakhand

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, a large gathering of devotees visited various Lord Shiva temples situated across the city of Rishikesh in Uttarakhand from as early as 4:00 am. Devotees were seen standing in long queues in several temples, including the revered Neelkanth Mahadev Temple, to offer water, milk, fruits, flowers and other sacred offerings to Lord Shiva.

All major Shiva temples in the city were decorated with flowers and colourful lights to mark the auspicious occasion. The atmosphere resonated with chants of "Har Har Mahadev" and "Bam Bam Bhole" as devotees gathered in large numbers to pay obeisance.

Elaborate Security Arrangements in Place

From a security standpoint, adequate police personnel were deployed at key temple locations to ensure smooth crowd management and maintain law and order.

Devotees observe day-long fasts and also perform special prayers, night vigils, and Jalabhishek, seeking happiness, prosperity and well-being for their families. Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. (ANI)