Union Minister Chirag Paswan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers on Mahashivratri. The leaders prayed for the well-being of devotees on the festival celebrating the union of Lord Shiva and Parvati.

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Sunday offered prayers at Baba Yogeshwar Nath Dham Temple on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. Later addressing reporters, Paswal said, "Today is Mahashivratri, and on this occasion, my only wish is that Mahadev fulfils the wishes of all the devotees."

CMs Join in Mahashivratri Prayers

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek at Gorakhnath temple on the pious occasion.

Taking it to X, CM Yogi prayed for the well-being and fulfilment of the devotees' wishes "On the sacred bathing festival of Mahashivratri, dedicated to the worship of Devadhidev Mahadev, heartfelt congratulations to all the revered saints, religious leaders, sadhaks who have come for Kalpavas, and devotees who have arrived at the Triveni Sangam of Tirtharaj Prayag today to take the holy dip of faith. May the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev and the sacred Mother Ganga, the bestower of merit, remain upon all devotees. May the sadhana of the seekers be fulfilled and the heartfelt wishes of the devotees be granted. This is my sincere prayer. Har Har Mahadev," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed "Jalabhishek" at Vankhandi Mahadev Temple at Chakarpur. CM Dhami performed the revered rituals with full devotion and offered milk, water (Jal), flowers, and Belpatra to the self-manifested Shivalinga.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons.

The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)