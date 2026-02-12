Bengaluru authorities have issued a one-day ban on animal slaughter and meat sales on February 15 to mark Mahashivratri. The festival celebrates the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Other cities have also seen similar bans.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority on Thursday issued a notification prohibiting animal slaughter and the sale of meat in slaughterhouses under their jurisdiction on the occasion of Mahashivratri. The ban will only be imposed on February 15 in Bengaluru.

Significance of Mahashivratri

The Maha Shivaratri, also known as the great night of Shiva, is considered auspicious for spiritual growth and signifies the victory over darkness and ignorance. It also marks the divine marriage of Lord Shiva--the lord of destruction--with Goddess Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty, also known as Shakti (power). According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva reached Goddess Parvati's house with a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.

Similar Bans in Other Indian Cities

Earlier, Ayodhya Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh announced a strict ban on non-vegetarian food in hotels and restaurants within Ayodhya Dham. The ban includes online deliveries, and authorities will penalise platforms violating the rule.

"However, online delivery was still taking place through various platforms. We are ensuring that in these areas, meat will neither be served nor delivered through online platforms. We will also ensure that delivery platforms tied up with hotels strictly follow the rules, failing which strict action will be taken against them...," added Singh.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation mandated the closure of all meat shops in the area during the Dussehra festival and Gandhi Jayanti. The Collector and District Magistrate of Koraput District in Odisha also imposed a one-day ban on the sale of non-vegetarian food items during the 77th Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)