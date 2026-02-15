Political leaders including Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi, and UP CM Yogi Adityanath extended wishes on Mahashivaratri. They prayed for peace and prosperity, while CM Yogi performed Rudrabhishek at the Gorakhnath temple on the auspicious day.

Political Leaders Extend Mahashivaratri Greetings

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday extended wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri, wishing a life of happiness and peace for all. "To all fellow countrymen, heartfelt wishes on Mahashivaratri. By the grace of Shiv-Shakti, may your life always be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Har Har Mahadev," Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha, wrote on X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended Mahashivaratri greetings to citizens, praying for their well-being and prosperity. In an 'X' post, the Prime Minister invoked the blessings of Lord Shiva, emphasising that the divine grace of Lord Shiva brings peace, prosperity, and spiritual strength to individuals and the nation. "To all my family members across the country, countless best wishes on Mahashivaratri. My prayer is that Adidev Mahadev always keep His grace upon everyone. By His blessings, may all be blessed with well-being and may our Bharatvarsh sit enthroned at the peak of prosperity," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Performs Rudrabhishek

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday performed Rudrabhishek at Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri. CM Yogi also extended heartfelt wishes for Mahashivratri, offering his prayers to devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Tirtharaj Prayag for the holy dip.

In a post on X, CM yogi prayed for the well-being and fulfilment of the devotees' wishes and urged that the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev and Mother Ganga be upon them.

The Significance of Mahashivaratri

Mahashivaratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in temple festivities to seek the deity's blessings.

In the 'Hindu' tradition, the day of Shivaratri, which falls in the month of Masi, is celebrated as Mahashivaratri. According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons.

The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivaratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)