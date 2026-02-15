Massive crowds of devotees thronged Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple for Mahashivaratri. The temple trust reported 1.6 lakh visitors by morning and expects up to ten lakh, with elaborate arrangements like water, medical aid, and flower showers.

The devotees gathered in massive numbers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri on Sunday. The temple premises witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with worshippers lining up since early morning to seek blessings. Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra stated that by this morning, around 1.6 lakh devotees had already taken darshan. He added that the temple administration expects a total footfall of eight to ten lakh devotees this year.

Elaborate Arrangements for Devotees

Welcoming devotees with showers of flower petals, temple authorities ensured elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of the celebrations. Mishra informed reporters that facilities such as drinking water, glasses, ORS solutions, fruits, and medical assistance desks are available. Lost and found centres have also been set up to assist visitors. "The devotees were welcomed with flower showers. A large number of devotees participated in Mangala Aarti. To date, 1,60,000 people have taken darshan. This year also we are expecting around eight to ten lakh people. The standard arrangements include drinking water for everyone, glasses, ORS solution, fruits, and medical help desks. Lost and found centres have been established. All kinds of arrangements are in place," Vishwa Bhushan Mishra told reporters here.

Nationwide Celebrations

Similarly, devotees flocked together at temples across the country. Aarti ceremonies were performed at the Mini Somnath Temple in Ahmedabad, the Aap Shambhu Mahadev Temple in Reasi, and the Nageshwarnath Temple in Ayodhya, where devotees offered prayers with deep reverence.

Significance of Mahashivratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings.

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Maha Shivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. (ANI)