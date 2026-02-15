Devotees thronged Vijayawada's Krishna River for a holy dip and visited Shiva temples to celebrate Mahashivaratri. Authorities monitored the events, which included an all-night vigil concluding with Lord Shiva's wedding ceremony.

Devotees in large numbers thronged to take the holy dip in the River Krishna in Vijayawada on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri on Sunday. Devotees flooded the Lord Shiva temples across Vijayawada to offer prayers and seek the deity's blessings. Vijayawada ACP Durga Rao ensured that the precautions were being taken by the Temple authorities, the Police department, and other District authorities.

Celebrations Across India

Prudhvi, priest at the Lord Shiva Temple, said that on the auspicious day of Mahashivaratri, several programmes have been organised and will conclude with Lord Shiva's wedding in the early hours of Monday, i.e., 1:30 am. Meanwhile, devotees flocked together at temples across the country. Aarti ceremonies were performed at the Mini Somnath Temple in Ahmedabad, the Aap Shambhu Mahadev Temple in Reasi, and the Nageshwarnath Temple in Ayodhya, where devotees offered prayers with deep reverence.

Significance of Mahashivaratri

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in temple festivities to seek the deity's blessings.

The All-Night Vigil

In the 'Hindu' tradition, the day of Shivaratri, which falls in the month of Masi, is celebrated as Mahashivaratri. On this day, the planetary alignment naturally supports the human life force. To enable people to fully tap into this spiritual potential, our culture has celebrated Mahashivaratri with an all-night vigil for thousands of years.

Mythological Origins

According to Hindu mythology, on the night of their wedding, Lord Shiva was escorted to Goddess Parvati's house by a diverse group of Hindu gods, goddesses, animals, and demons. The Shiva-Shakti duo is considered the epitome of love, power, and togetherness. The festival marking their sacred union, Mahashivratri, is celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India.