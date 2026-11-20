NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule welcomes the Rs 64 crore Baramati airport upgrade fund, calls it better late than never. She also addresses severe drought concerns and investigates alleged vote theft in Indapur.

Supriya Sule Welcomes Baramati Airport Upgrade Funds Better Late Than

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Friday welcomed the Maharashtra government's approval of Rs 64 crore for the upgrade of Baramati airport, saying it was "better late than never." Speaking to reporters, Sule said, "I welcome this; it is better late than never. I wish these funds had come earlier; maybe Dada (Ajit Pawar) would still be with us today."

On the drought situation in her constituency, Sule said, "There is a situation of drought in the constituency, and I review it every month. The situation in every Tehsil is also being reviewed." On allegations of vote theft in Indapur, Sule said she had not seen the video related to the matter but would obtain it and forward it to the Pune Collector for appropriate action. "I haven't heard the video regarding the case that came up in Indapur. I will definitely get that video and send it to the Pune Collector, because they are the competent authority," she said.

Earlier on Thursday, Sule raised concerns over the severe drought situation in Maharashtra and the financial distress faced by farmers, alleging that recovery proceedings were still being carried out despite the government’s assurance that no recovery would be made from them. Speaking to ANI, Sule said that, at the demand of farmers, her party had sought compensation of Rs 1 lakh per hectare for affected farmers. She also said a list would be submitted to the Collector’s office and urged people to share the names of those farmers whose payments were pending. "There is a severe drought in the state. Despite saying that no recovery will be made, videos of recovery being made from farmers are coming out. At the farmers' demand, we have demanded Rs 1 lakh per hectare for them (farmers). We have demanded changes in the VB G Ram Bill. Wherever farmers have not received funds, a list from our side will go to the Collector's office. If anyone's name is pending, give us the list," Sule said.