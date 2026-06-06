Congress MP Pramod Tiwari slammed PM Modi for his remarks on the Karnataka govt. Tiwari said the PM should first look at BJP's own history of changing Chief Ministers in states like Gujarat and Uttarakhand before pointing fingers at Congress.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Saturday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks about alleged public resentment against the Congress government in Karnataka, saying the Prime Minister should first examine the BJP's own history of changing Chief Ministers before criticising others.

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Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said PM Modi seems to have forgotten how many Chief Ministers have been changed in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and other states, and added that before blaming others, his party should first examine itself. "It seems the Prime Minister has forgotten how many Chief Ministers have been changed in Gujarat. Was there so much discontent that the entire council had to be replaced? In Uttarakhand, too, several Chief Ministers were changed, and in other states, new ones were appointed... Before pointing fingers at others, first they should look at their own party," he said.

PM Modi's Remarks on Karnataka Government

His comments came after PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Surat, Gujarat, on Friday, claimed that there was widespread dissatisfaction among the people of Karnataka with the Congress government. "There is immense resentment among the people of Karnataka regarding the Congress government, and that is precisely why the party had to change its Chief Minister there," Modi said.

The Prime Minister further contrasted what he described as the politics of negativity with India's aspirations for growth and development. "India has moved far beyond negativity; this is a nation defined by optimism and fueled by extraordinary aspirations. Its citizens are filled with dreams and resolve, and the people are committed to transforming that resolve into reality. When the collective will of the nation is so determined, it can achieve any goal and therein lies India's true strength," he added.

Reiterating his government's commitment to progress, the PM said, "Our government is working with the country's development as its top priority; that is why the nation places its trust in the BJP and its development initiatives, and why the people repeatedly give the BJP a mandate."

New Chief Minister in Karnataka

Meanwhile, in a major political transition, senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar officially took charge as the 34th Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday, marking a new era for the state. The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, marked the formal commencement of his tenure as he accepted the mantle of leadership after former CM Siddaramaiah. (ANI)