Maharashtra will soon draft rules to make thalassemia testing compulsory before marriage, state minister Meghana Bordikar told the assembly. The move aims to prevent the genetic disorder from being passed on to future generations.

Pilot project launched in Parbhani

The minister informed the House that the government had already launched a thalassemia eradication campaign. It began with a pilot project in Parbhani district and is now being expanded across Maharashtra.

“This is a serious genetic disorder, and if not diagnosed in time, it can be passed on to the next generation,” Bordikar explained. She added that thalassemia treatment centres would soon be set up in every district to ensure timely care.

What is thalassemia?

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that limits the body’s ability to produce healthy red blood cells and hemoglobin. If both partners carry the thalassemia gene, there is a high chance that their child may inherit a severe form of the disease.

“There are around 12,860 thalassemia patients in the state,” said Bordikar, responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Vikas Thakre during the Question Hour.

She added, “We are making efforts to mandate thalassemia testing for both husband and wife. Additionally, an inquiry will be conducted into substandard iron circulation tablets, and action will be taken to ensure quality improvement.”

Assembly also discusses cancer van probe

Apart from thalassemia testing, the assembly also discussed alleged irregularities in the purchase of cancer diagnostic vans by the state’s public health department.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Bhaskar Jadhav and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar alleged that the vans were purchased at inflated prices. “One van should cost around Rs 40 lakh, and the diagnostic equipment inside is not worth more than ₹12 lakh,” said Wadettiwar. “Despite this, the vans were bought at a much higher price. Some of the equipment is also non-functional,” he added.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar directed the health department commissioner to complete the ongoing probe and submit a detailed report in the assembly before the monsoon session ends on July 18.

