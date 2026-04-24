A 43-year-old woman brutally murdered her ex-boyfriend's wife in Waluj, armed with a sharp weapon, an air pistol, and pepper spray. The police suggest the crime, which occurred in the victim's home, stemmed from a prior personal and financial dispute.

A 43-year-old woman, armed with a sharp weapon and an air pistol , stormed a flat and brutally stabbed her former boyfriend's wife to death at Sai Shraddha Park at Bajajnagar in the industrial-residential neighbourhood of Waluj on April 22 morning. According to the police, the crime resulted from a personal and financial disagreement between her and the victim's spouse in their previous relationship.

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Sadhna Sonpethkar, 42, was recognised by police as the victim, and Shaila Sonar, who split from her husband in 2017 and resides with her two children, including a 17-year-old son, was identified as the attacker. She runs a small time business. The victim too is survived by two teenage kids and husband, Mahendra, who is an employee with an industrial house in MIDC Waluj area.The murder, which took place between 9.30am and 10am, sent shockwaves across thel neighbourhood due to the sheer brutality involved.

"In August 2024, the accused woman filed a complaint accusing the victim's husband of sexually abusing her under the guise of marriage and financial infidelity," stated Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar. He further said, "In the matter, a chargesheet has already been submitted. We are looking into the specific cause of this morning's violent crime."

The victim's 65-year-old mother-in-law, Kesharbai, confronted the accused when she entered the house and sat on the drawing room sofa, according to MIDC Waluj police authorities. Kesharbai questioned her presence and enquired about her intentions. A heated quarrel resulted from the victim entering the room and starting to interrogate the woman during the verbal confrontation.

According to authorities, there was an abrupt escalation when the accused reportedly pulled out an air gun and put it on the victim's head, starting a fight inside the residence. The elderly mother-in-law was able to pick up the weapon and toss it out of a window to stop it from being used after it dropped to the ground twice during the altercation, according to the police.

The accused then pulled out a pepper spray and sprayed it over her and her daughter-in-law's faces, briefly incapacitating them, according to the mother-in-law's statement to the police.The complainant informed police that the lady took advantage of the situation and attacked the victim with a knife, repeatedly stabbing her in the face, neck, head, and back. The victim's face was left damaged, according to the officers, since the assault was so violent.

When the police arrived after hearing the disturbance, they discovered her hiding in the victim's apartment on the first level of the three-story building. The accused was also hurt during the assault, probably while using the sharp instrument, according to the police.

The preliminary investigation suggests that a personal dispute and an illicit relationship could be the motives behind the murder. Further investigation into the matter is underway.