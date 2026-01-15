Maharashtra's SEC warns that erasing poll ink is a malpractice inviting legal action. The commission clarified that even if erased, a voter cannot vote again as records are maintained, addressing recent allegations of fraud in local body polls.

SEC Clarifies Stance on Poll Ink Malpractice

Amid allegations of electoral malpractice in the Maharashtra local body polls, the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has clarified that attempting to erase the ink applied on a voter's finger and thereby trying to create confusion among voters is a malpractice. "If it is found that a person has erased the ink from their finger and has come to vote again, appropriate legal action will be taken against them," the State Election Commission has informed in an official statement.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The SEC has also emphasised that even after one erases the indelible ink, it does not mean they can vote again, as the poll body maintains a record of who has cast their vote. "Even if someone attempts to commit a malpractice by erasing the ink on the finger, the concerned voter cannot vote again. Necessary safeguards in this regard have already been put in place. Once a voter has cast their vote, a record of it is maintained. Therefore, merely erasing the ink does not enable a voter who has committed such malpractice to vote again," the statement read.

The SEC has also issued instructions to all concerned authorities to remain vigilant in this matter have once again been issued.

Instructions on Applying Indelible Ink

According to the official statement, the SEC had issued orders on November 19, 2011 and November 28, 2011 regarding the use of marker pens for applying ink on voters' fingers. Since then, marker pens have been used in local self-government elections to mark voters' fingers. "As per these orders, the ink should be applied with a marker pen in such a way that it is clearly visible on the voter's finger. The ink should be rubbed three to four times on the nail and on the skin above the nail. These instructions have been issued earlier and are also printed on the marker pens themselves," the statement read.

The State Election Commission has therefore appealed to voters not to attempt the malpractice of erasing the ink.

Allegations Prompt SEC Response

The SEC's clarification comes after Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray raised allegations of electoral malpractice happening in the ongoing local body polls across 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra. Thackeray alleged that the indelible ink, which is put on the fingers of electors after voting, is being easily removed with nail polish remover and sanitisers, allowing certain people to seemingly vote more than once. "Has a sanitiser agency hired by Election Commission? I think action should be taken against the Election Commissioner. What have they done in the last nine years? The Election Commission is a servant, not a king. I urge you to come out in large numbers and vote," he said.

Poll Details

Polling for BMC and 28 other municipal corporations commenced on Thursday morning at 7.30 am, and will continue till 5.30 pm, with vote counting scheduled to begin on Friday, January 16. (ANI)