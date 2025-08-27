A toddler and a woman were killed after a four-storey building’s rear portion collapsed onto a chawl in Vasai, Palghar. Nine others were injured as rescue teams, including NDRF, continue operations to save those trapped.

Mumbai: In a tragic incident in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, a toddler and a young woman lost their lives after a portion of a four-storey residential building collapsed in Vasai during the early hours of Wednesday. Rescue teams managed to pull out several people from the debris, with nine sustaining injuries, some of them serious. Emergency teams are still engaged in intensive search operations at the site.

Collapse in Vasai’s Ramabai Apartment

According to officials, the rear portion of Ramabai Apartment, located on Narangi Road in Vasai, came crashing down around 12.05 am. The debris fell directly onto an adjoining chawl, trapping multiple residents under the rubble.

Rescue Operations Underway

Teams from the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVMC), the fire department, and two units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a massive rescue operation. So far, 11 individuals have been rescued, out of which two succumbed to injuries. The injured have been shifted to hospitals in Virar and Nalasopara for treatment.

Victims Identified

District Disaster Management Officer Vivekanand Kadam confirmed that the deceased were identified as 24-year-old Aarohi Omkar Jovil and one-year-old Utkarsha Jovil.

“Both were found unresponsive under the rubble and declared dead on arrival at the hospital,” he said.

Safety Measures and Evacuations

Authorities have cordoned off the accident site with temporary barricades to control crowds and aid rescue efforts. Structural engineers are examining the remaining portions of Ramabai Apartment to evaluate stability and assess further risks. Nearby residents have been evacuated as a precautionary measure until the area is declared safe.

Cause Under Investigation

Officials said the cause of the collapse is yet to be determined.