Maharashtra leads India in solar pump adoption, installing 7 lakh units under the PM-KUSUM scheme, CM Devendra Fadnavis announced. Prime Minister Modi inaugurated 2,500 MW solar parks in the state, providing farmers with free, reliable power.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday highlighted the state's leading role in the PM-KUSUM scheme, stating that Maharashtra has installed seven lakh solar pumps, making it the top state in the country for solar pump adoption. Speaking on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual interaction with farmers from Maharashtra, CM Fadnavis announced that the Prime Minister had inaugurated the 2,500 MW solar parks in the state.

"Today, under the PM-KUSUM scheme, the PM interacted via virtual mode with Maharashtra farmers. The state is number one in solar pumps, with 7 lakh solar pumps in the state. PM today inaugurated 2500MW solar parks in Maharashtra. Due to this, our farmers are getting free and reliable power," he told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi conducted an interaction with beneficiaries of the 'PM-KUSUM' project from the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka in Banswara.

The PM Kusum scheme has three components, targeting a solar power capacity addition of 30.8 gigawatts by March 2026, with total central financial support of Rs 34,422 crore.

The main objectives of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) include de-dieselisation of the farm sector, providing water and energy security to farmers, increasing farmers' income, and curbing environmental pollution.

Additionally, rising order flows under the PM Kusum scheme, which is set to close in March 2026, are expected to drive double-digit volume growth for the next fiscal year.

According to the release, administrative approval for the PM-KUSUM Scheme was issued by the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) on March 8, 2020, and guidelines for the implementation of the Scheme were issued on July 22, 2020.

The Scheme provides for the installation of solar pumps, the solarisation of existing grid-connected agricultural pumps, and the installation of grid-connected renewable power plants.

"The Scheme is being implemented through State Government Agencies. List of these Agencies, implementation Guidelines and other details about the Scheme are available on official portal of the Ministry: www.mnre.gov.in. Interested people among the general public may visit MNRE website or call on help line number 1800-180-3333," said the Ministry.

