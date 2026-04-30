Zeeshan Siddique of NCP and Shiv Sena's Neelam Gorhe and Bachchu Kadu filed nominations for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections. Kadu joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction on the last day of filing nominations.

NCP's Zeeshan Siddique Files Nomination

Zeeshan Siddique, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former MLA, on Thursday filed his nomination for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections. Speaking with ANI after filing the nomination, Siddique said, "We will fulfil the dream of Ajit Dada...We will work to take everyone along and work for their development."

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Shiv Sena Fields Neelam Gorhe, Bachchu Kadu

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena nominated the Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe and Prahar Janshakti Party founder Bachchu Kadu after they joined the Eknath Shinde-led faction. Speaking to ANI, Bacchu Kadu exuded confidence in the victory of Shiv Sena in the upcoming Legislative Council by-elections in Bihar and Maharashtra, further stressing that the party will strive to reach every corner of Maharashtra with strength drawn from the ideals of the revered leaders.

"This bow and arrow will be wielded with full force for the sake of the farmers. Lord Ram's bow and arrow must reach every single household. We will carry forward the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Ahilyabai Holkar with even greater vigour. Drawing upon that very strength, the Shiv Sena will strive to reach every corner of Maharashtra," he said.

Bachchu Kadu joined Shiv Sena in the presence of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai. He had earlier lost the 2024 Assembly elections from the Achalpur constituency to BJP leader Pravin Vasantrao Tayade by a margin of 12,131 (5.7 per cent) votes.

Election Timeline

Today was the last date for filing nominations. Scrutiny of nominations will be conducted on May 2, while candidates can withdraw their nominations until May 4. Polling for the Legislative Council elections is scheduled to be held on May 12, with counting of votes to take place on the same day.