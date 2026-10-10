BJP leaders criticized CM Mamata Banerjee for protesting in Delhi while West Bengal kicks off grand Durga Puja celebrations. They questioned her absence and political choices, highlighting a 'change in atmosphere' in the state.

BJP Slams Mamata's Delhi Protest Amid Puja Festivities

The West Bengal government is set to kick off Durga Puja celebrations with a grand event at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Mahalaya, with BJP leaders highlighting the scale of the programme and criticising former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for staging a protest in Delhi. West Bengal BJP President Samik Bhattacharya said the sentiments of people in the state had been hurt during previous celebrations, adding that the situation was different this time. He also questioned Mamata Banerjee's decision to protest in Delhi. “At that time, the religious beliefs and sentiments of the people of West Bengal were hurt. That is not happening this time. We have been invited here, and we have come to see what is going to happen. Mamata Banerjee has gone to Delhi and is protesting there with the CJP. Now, they are missing out, and we are missing Mamata Banerjee. We used to hear about this in Bengal, right? So, the protest should have remained there today. Today, the daughter of Bengal is being arrested in Delhi. This is not right. Why are they going to Delhi? Mamata Banerjee, who calls herself a lioness, why is she now aligning herself with cockroaches, crabs, rabbits and deer? Nothing is going to happen. Neither the Centre nor the state government will change for the next 20 years. There is absolutely no chance of a change of government anytime soon,” Bhattacharya said.

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty also commented on the gathering, saying that the presence of people reflected a change in the atmosphere in Bengal. “We don't want to say anything else. We just want to say that whatever is right should happen at the right time, and that is what we are saying. Just by your presence here, it is clear that Bengal is free from fear,” Chakraborty said.

State Minister Contrasts Past and Present Celebrations

West Bengal Minister Moumita Biswas Mishra said the celebrations were being conducted in accordance with religious traditions, emphasising the significance of Devi Paksha for beginning auspicious activities. She also criticised the manner in which such events were organised in the past. “This time, Durga Puja is actually being celebrated properly. We follow Sanatan Dharma, we have faith, and we have our own rules, principles and timings. We consider Devi Paksha auspicious and begin any puja during this period. Earlier, there were no rules or principles; it was all about syndicates, politicking and bullying,” she said.

Wishing people on the occasion of Mahalaya, Mishra said the arrival of Devi Paksha marked an auspicious time for celebrations. “Back then, people were never happy because we never undertook any auspicious work during Pitru Paksha. I wish everyone a very happy Shubho Mahalaya. Today, we are having such a beautiful programme on Shubho Mahalaya, and Devi Paksha has also arrived. May everyone be blessed, and may you all enjoy the puja. Stay very happy,” she added.

Mishra also targeted Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee over the ongoing protest in Delhi, questioning his political standing and claiming that the BJP had received public support in Rejinagar. “Who is Abhishek Banerjee? What is his standing? He had no independent standing in politics until today, and he has none even now. He used to deliver dialogues only because of Mamata Banerjee, and he is doing the same thing now. Raj Nagar has shown that the whole of West Bengal has accepted the Bharatiya Janata Party and its Hon'ble Chief Minister, Suvendu ji, and that everyone is happy with his leadership. People trusted the slogan given by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, and today, everyone in Rejinagar also voted for the BJP,” she said.

Union Minister Highlights Religious Tradition, Invites CM Back

Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar said the state government was following religious traditions by holding the inauguration during Devi Paksha instead of Pitru Paksha. He said the event at Eden Gardens would showcase Bengal's capabilities to audiences across the world. “Earlier, Mamata Banerjee used to inaugurate pujas during Pitru Paksha, which is prohibited according to the scriptures. No auspicious work can be undertaken during that period. Our Chief Minister made it clear that pujas can be inaugurated only during Devi Paksha, not outside it. The same rule is being followed, and a grand event is taking place here at Eden Gardens. Today, the whole world will see Bengal's capabilities and what Bengal can achieve. The world will be watching today,” Majumdar said.

Majumdar also urged Mamata Banerjee to return to Bengal and participate in the Durga Puja celebrations instead of protesting in Delhi. He said she would be welcome to inaugurate a puja in his constituency. “She should not be there. She should be here. She should attend the puja, visit the pandal and inaugurate it. It is not right to stop her from inaugurating a puja. I invite her to come to my constituency and inaugurate a puja. There is no problem; we will not stop her. The entire atmosphere has been set, and the vibe created today will be seen by the whole world. The world will watch what Bengalis and Bengal can do. Everyone is happy, celebrating and participating. Trinamool leaders are organising pujas in many places and saying that there are no problems. The CPM should also come,” he added.

Mahalaya holds significance for devotees as it marks the transition from Pitru Paksha to the period associated with the arrival of Goddess Durga. It also signals the start of preparations for Durga Puja, which is celebrated across West Bengal and other parts of the country. (ANI)