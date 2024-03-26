Maharashtra man 'tied, assaulted' in China for refusing to work at call centre running crypto scam

S.C. Yadav, a 23-year-old from Thane, recounts being coerced into fraudulent activities at a Chinese call centre after being promised lucrative employment. He endured captivity, physical assault, and exploitation until seeking help from the Indian Embassy. His ordeal highlights the dangers of deceptive job offers and the vulnerability of migrant workers abroad.

A 23-year-old man from Thane returned from China, alleging he was forcibly detained and assaulted for declining to participate in fraudulent activities at a call centre. Identified as S C Yadav, the victim reported his ordeal to the authorities, shedding light on the perils of deceptive job offers and exploitation in offshore call centres.

Yadav recounted how he was initially enticed by a lucrative opportunity to work abroad through a connection at a hotel in Vile Parle. Promised a monthly salary of Rs 65,000, he and 30 other Indians embarked on what they believed to be legitimate employment.

However, their perceptions quickly shifted when they discovered the true nature of their work involved deceiving individuals from the US, UK, and Europe into investing in cryptocurrency under false pretences of high returns.

According to Yadav's statement filed at the Vile Parle police station, he and his colleagues were coerced into engaging in fraudulent activities, trapping unsuspecting victims from the UK, and US in a scheme where they could view their purported earnings in a cryptocurrency app but were unable to withdraw their funds. Moreover, Yadav revealed that only a fraction of his promised salary was disbursed, prompting him to seek assistance from the Indian Embassy to return home.

Upon his request for repatriation, Yadav alleged that the call centre authorities resorted to extreme measures, holding him captive, restraining him to a chair, and subjecting him to physical assaults. His passport was confiscated and he found himself trapped in a hostile environment, compelled to continue working under duress until December. The distressing incidents reportedly unfolded between December 2022 and March 2023, highlighting the vulnerability of individuals lured into fraudulent employment schemes abroad.