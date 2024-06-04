Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners

Maharashtra witnessed a tough fight between BJP, Shiv Sena(Shinde Camp), NCP (Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar). Here is the full list of winners.

The Maharashtra General Elections for its 48 Lok Sabha seats were held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 07, May 13, and May 20. Maharashtra has the second-highest number of Lok Sabha seats (48), after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80.

There are two major alliances in the state – BJP-led NDA (BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s NCP), and Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc (Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP SP, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena UBT).

Notable candidates of Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections include Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Supriya Sule (Baramati), Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North-Central), and Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan).

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full list of winners

What happened in 2019?

The BJP-Shivsena alliance had secured 40 seats in the state whereas the Congress-NCP alliance managed to secure only 5 seats in the state. The remaining two seats have gone to an independent candidates from Amaravati and the second has gone to the candidate of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the constituency of Aurangabad.

Here is a full list of winning candidates and their seats and political parties:

Bhandara-Gondiya BJP Sunil Baburao Mendhe

Gadchiroli-Chimur BJP Ashok Mahadevrao Nete

Chandrapur INC Balubhau

Wardha BJP RC Tadas

Ramtek SS Krupal Balaji Tumane

Nagpur BJP Nitin Gadkari

Yavatmal-Washim SS Bhavana Gawali

Akola BJP Shamrao Dhotre

Amravati IND-Cong Navnit Ravi Rana

Nanded BJP Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar

Parbhani SS Jadhav Haribhau

Beed BJP Pritam Gopinathrao Munde

Buldhana SS Jadhav Ganpatrao

Hingoli SS Hemant Patil

Osmanabad SS Omprakash Bhupalsinh

Latur BJP ST Shrangare

Solapur BJP JS Shivacharya

Aurangabad AIMIM Imtiaz Jaleel Syed

Raigad NCP Tatkare Sunil Dattatray

Pune BJP Girish Bhalchandra Bapat

Jalgaon BJP Unmesh Patil

Raver BJP Khadse Nikhil

Madha BJP Ranjeetsinha Hindurao

Sangli BJP Sanjaykaka Patil

Jalna BJP Danve Dadarao

Baramati NCP Supriya Sule

Ahmednagar BJP Sujay Radhakrishna

Satara NCP SCP Bhonsle

Ratnagiri SS Vinayak Raut

Sindhudurg SS Vinayak Raut

Hatkanangle SS Dhairyasheel Mane

Kolhapur SS Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik

Bhiwandi BJP Kapil Moreshwar Patil

Kalyan SS Shrikant Eknath Shinde

Thane SS Rajan Baburao Vichare

Mumbai North BJP Gopal Shetty

Nandurbar BJP Heena Vijaykumar

Dhule BJP Bhamre Subhash Ramrao

Dindori BJP Bharati Pravin Pawar

Mumbai North Central BJP Poonam Mahajan

Mumbai South Central SS Rahul Ramesh Shewale

Mumbai North West SS Gajanan Kirtikar

Mumbai North East BJP Manoj Kotak

Nashik SS Godse Tukaram

Palghar SS Rajendra Dhedya Gavit

