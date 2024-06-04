Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners

    Maharashtra witnessed a tough fight between BJP, Shiv Sena(Shinde Camp), NCP (Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar). Here is the full list of winners.

    Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners seats political parties gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 9:05 AM IST

    The Maharashtra General Elections for its 48 Lok Sabha seats were held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 07, May 13, and May 20. Maharashtra has the second-highest number of Lok Sabha seats (48), after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80.

    There are two major alliances in the state – BJP-led NDA (BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s NCP), and Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc (Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP SP, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena UBT). 

    Notable candidates of Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections include Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Supriya Sule (Baramati), Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North-Central), and Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan). 

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Full list of winners

    (Stay tuned)

    What happened in 2019?

    The BJP-Shivsena alliance had secured 40 seats in the state whereas the Congress-NCP alliance managed to secure only 5 seats in the state. The remaining two seats have gone to an independent candidates from Amaravati and the second has gone to the candidate of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the constituency of Aurangabad.

    Here is a full list of winning candidates and their seats and political parties:

    • Bhandara-Gondiya    BJP    Sunil Baburao Mendhe
    • Gadchiroli-Chimur    BJP    Ashok Mahadevrao Nete
    • Chandrapur    INC    Balubhau
    • Wardha    BJP    RC Tadas
    • Ramtek    SS    Krupal Balaji Tumane
    • Nagpur    BJP    Nitin Gadkari
    • Yavatmal-Washim    SS    Bhavana Gawali
    • Akola     BJP   Shamrao Dhotre
    • Amravati    IND-Cong    Navnit Ravi Rana
    • Nanded    BJP    Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar
    • Parbhani    SS    Jadhav Haribhau
    • Beed    BJP    Pritam Gopinathrao Munde
    • Buldhana    SS    Jadhav Ganpatrao
    • Hingoli    SS    Hemant Patil
    • Osmanabad    SS    Omprakash Bhupalsinh
    • Latur    BJP    ST Shrangare
    • Solapur    BJP    JS Shivacharya
    • Aurangabad    AIMIM    Imtiaz Jaleel Syed
    • Raigad    NCP    Tatkare Sunil Dattatray
    • Pune    BJP    Girish Bhalchandra Bapat
    • Jalgaon    BJP    Unmesh Patil
    • Raver    BJP    Khadse Nikhil
    • Madha    BJP    Ranjeetsinha Hindurao
    • Sangli    BJP    Sanjaykaka Patil
    • Jalna    BJP    Danve Dadarao
    • Baramati    NCP    Supriya Sule
    • Ahmednagar    BJP    Sujay Radhakrishna
    • Satara    NCP    SCP Bhonsle
    • Ratnagiri    SS    Vinayak Raut
    • Sindhudurg    SS    Vinayak Raut
    • Hatkanangle    SS    Dhairyasheel Mane
    • Kolhapur    SS    Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik
    • Bhiwandi    BJP    Kapil Moreshwar Patil
    • Kalyan    SS    Shrikant Eknath Shinde
    • Thane    SS    Rajan Baburao Vichare
    • Mumbai North    BJP    Gopal Shetty
    • Nandurbar    BJP    Heena Vijaykumar
    • Dhule    BJP    Bhamre Subhash Ramrao
    • Dindori    BJP    Bharati Pravin Pawar
    • Mumbai North Central    BJP    Poonam Mahajan
    • Mumbai South Central    SS    Rahul Ramesh Shewale
    • Mumbai North West    SS    Gajanan Kirtikar
    • Mumbai North East    BJP    Manoj Kotak
    • Nashik    SS    Godse Tukaram
    • Palghar    SS    Rajendra Dhedya Gavit
    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 9:05 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Surat Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here's why BJP won this seat even before vote counting began gcw

    Surat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here's why BJP won this seat even before counting of votes began

    Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check full list of winners gcw

    Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Check full list of winners

    Varanasi-Uttar-Pradesh-lok-sabha-election-results-2024-winning-candidates AJR

    Varanasi Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live: All eyes on hot seat as PM Modi eyes third straight win

    Malappuram kerala lok sabha election result 2024 winning candidate ET Mohammad Bashir V. Vaseef Dr. Abdul Salam anr

    Malappuram Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will CPI(M) increase vote share in Malappuram?

    Pathanamthitta kerala lok sabha elections 2024 winning candidates thomas issac anil antony anto antony anr

    Pathanamthitta Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can BJP's Anil Antony overpower UDF's Anto Antony?

    Recent Stories

    Is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband spotted with 'Monkey Man' star RBA

    Is Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala? Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband spotted with 'Monkey Man' star

    Cristiano Ronaldo 'excited' after Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid; says it's his turn to see French star... osf

    Cristiano Ronaldo 'excited' after Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid; says it's his turn to see French star...

    Top 10 quotes by Gautam Gambhir that will inspire you osf

    Top 10 quotes by Gautam Gambhir that will inspire you

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No. 9 jersey for a year then switching to preferred choice osf

    Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid: Frenchman to wear No.9 jersey, switch to preferred choice next year

    Surat Gujarat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here's why BJP won this seat even before vote counting began gcw

    Surat Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Here's why BJP won this seat even before counting of votes began

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon