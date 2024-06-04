Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winners
Maharashtra witnessed a tough fight between BJP, Shiv Sena(Shinde Camp), NCP (Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar). Here is the full list of winners.
The Maharashtra General Elections for its 48 Lok Sabha seats were held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 07, May 13, and May 20. Maharashtra has the second-highest number of Lok Sabha seats (48), after Uttar Pradesh, which has 80.
There are two major alliances in the state – BJP-led NDA (BJP, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, Ajit Pawar’s NCP), and Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc (Congress, Sharad Pawar’s NCP SP, Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena UBT).
Notable candidates of Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections include Nitin Gadkari (Nagpur), Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Supriya Sule (Baramati), Ujjwal Nikam (Mumbai North-Central), and Shrikant Shinde (Kalyan).
(Stay tuned)
What happened in 2019?
The BJP-Shivsena alliance had secured 40 seats in the state whereas the Congress-NCP alliance managed to secure only 5 seats in the state. The remaining two seats have gone to an independent candidates from Amaravati and the second has gone to the candidate of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen in the constituency of Aurangabad.
Here is a full list of winning candidates and their seats and political parties:
- Bhandara-Gondiya BJP Sunil Baburao Mendhe
- Gadchiroli-Chimur BJP Ashok Mahadevrao Nete
- Chandrapur INC Balubhau
- Wardha BJP RC Tadas
- Ramtek SS Krupal Balaji Tumane
- Nagpur BJP Nitin Gadkari
- Yavatmal-Washim SS Bhavana Gawali
- Akola BJP Shamrao Dhotre
- Amravati IND-Cong Navnit Ravi Rana
- Nanded BJP Prataprao Patil Chikhlikar
- Parbhani SS Jadhav Haribhau
- Beed BJP Pritam Gopinathrao Munde
- Buldhana SS Jadhav Ganpatrao
- Hingoli SS Hemant Patil
- Osmanabad SS Omprakash Bhupalsinh
- Latur BJP ST Shrangare
- Solapur BJP JS Shivacharya
- Aurangabad AIMIM Imtiaz Jaleel Syed
- Raigad NCP Tatkare Sunil Dattatray
- Pune BJP Girish Bhalchandra Bapat
- Jalgaon BJP Unmesh Patil
- Raver BJP Khadse Nikhil
- Madha BJP Ranjeetsinha Hindurao
- Sangli BJP Sanjaykaka Patil
- Jalna BJP Danve Dadarao
- Baramati NCP Supriya Sule
- Ahmednagar BJP Sujay Radhakrishna
- Satara NCP SCP Bhonsle
- Ratnagiri SS Vinayak Raut
- Sindhudurg SS Vinayak Raut
- Hatkanangle SS Dhairyasheel Mane
- Kolhapur SS Sanjay Sadashivrao Mandlik
- Bhiwandi BJP Kapil Moreshwar Patil
- Kalyan SS Shrikant Eknath Shinde
- Thane SS Rajan Baburao Vichare
- Mumbai North BJP Gopal Shetty
- Nandurbar BJP Heena Vijaykumar
- Dhule BJP Bhamre Subhash Ramrao
- Dindori BJP Bharati Pravin Pawar
- Mumbai North Central BJP Poonam Mahajan
- Mumbai South Central SS Rahul Ramesh Shewale
- Mumbai North West SS Gajanan Kirtikar
- Mumbai North East BJP Manoj Kotak
- Nashik SS Godse Tukaram
- Palghar SS Rajendra Dhedya Gavit