    Maharashtra govt directs theatre owners to screen Marathi movies or pay Rs 10 lakh fine

    Movie theatre owners in the state will be subject to a Rs 10 lakh fine at the time of license renewal if they do not show/screen Marathi films for at least four weeks in a year. 

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published May 18, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    Mumbai: In an attempt to boost the Marathi film industry, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that cinema hall and movie theatre owners in the state will be subject to a Rs 10 lakh fine at the time of license renewal if they do not show/screen Marathi films for at least four weeks in a year. This is part of an effort to support the Marathi film industry.

    The announcement was made following a meeting addressing the provision of movie theatres and prime time for Marathi films, which was presided over by state cultural minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

    "It was decided to notify the home department in that regard. It was also decided not to increase the rent in single-screen cinemas... there was a detailed discussion about promoting Marathi films. Directors, producers, distributors and other officials were present in the meeting," Mungantiwar said.

    The move was made in response to repeated complaints from state-based producers who contend that despite producing exceptional regional films, these Marathi films are not shown in their own state.

    The culture department has made this decision after taking into consideration the fact that there have been several complaints in this respect over the previous few weeks.

    Earlier in January, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Ameya Khopkar warned the multiplex owners to resume screening of Marathi films in light of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' release and declared that Marathi language films will be given first priority in the state.

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
