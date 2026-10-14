Maharashtra is facing a severe drought, with the state government formulating relief measures. A Central team is assessing the situation to guide aid distribution, while CM Devendra Fadnavis has urged citizens to conserve water amidst crop failures.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar has said the state was facing a severe drought and water crisis, adding that the government was "formulating" measures to address the situation and would extend assistance based on the recommendations of a Central government team assessing the drought-hit areas. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sunetra Pawar said, "Maharashtra is facing a severe drought situation, and people everywhere are in great distress due to the water crisis. The state government is formulating measures to address this, and a team from the Central Government has arrived to conduct an inspection. Once their recommendations are received, the Maharashtra government will provide assistance based on their findings and suggestions. The Chief Minister is also deeply concerned about the situation, and we are all making every effort to meet the requirements.”

CM Fadnavis on Rainfall Impact and Crop Loss

Earlier on Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had appealed to people to exercise restraint in water use, particularly during the upcoming Rabi season, as the state faces a severe agricultural crisis. Fadnavis, recalling the impact of changing rainfall patterns on crops, said heavy rainfall during the initial two months of the Kharif season had raised hopes of a bumper harvest. However, the subsequent dry spell left crops vulnerable at a critical stage of growth. "During the first two months of the Kharif season, heavy rainfall made the land lush and green, raising hopes for record-breaking crop yields. However, over the following two months, the rains completely vanished. After enduring early floods, the rains disappeared precisely when the crops needed water the most, triggering a major drought. Well water sources, drains, and rivers have dried up, destroying key crops such as cotton, soybean, tur, maize, and sugarcane," he said.

Kharif crops sown across 147 lakh hectares suffered extensive wilting due to dry spells lasting 40 to 60 days between rainfall cycles.

State Government's Relief Measures

Fadnavis said the state government would extend assistance to farmers affected by crop losses, even in areas that did not meet the official criteria for drought relief. "Although the state government officially declared 265 talukas as drought-affected, we recognise that similar distress prevails elsewhere. Regardless of whether formal criteria are met, we have decided that any village or farmer suffering crop loss will receive government assistance. Preparations for aid distribution are already under way."

The state declared 265 of its 358 talukas drought-affected across 32 districts. The Chief Minister also urged people to prioritise drinking water for human consumption and livestock over agricultural requirements during the coming summer months. "We must maintain drinking water supplies until August, which will require tanker operations on a large scale. I appeal to all villagers: if water is scarce during the Rabi season, do not misuse drinking water reserves for agriculture. Our primary duty is to keep our people and livestock alive through May, June, and July. Our planning must strictly reserve water for human and animal consumption before allocation for any other purpose," he said.

Overall rainfall in the state was 18 per cent below normal, with 31 of the 36 districts recording rainfall deficits. Marathwada and Vidarbha were among the worst-affected regions, with deficits of 38 per cent and 27 per cent, respectively.

The state government also activated a 12-point relief package, including student fee waivers, electricity bill concessions and relaxations under the Employment Guarantee Scheme. Measures were also introduced to prioritise drinking water supplies in urban and rural areas.

Central Team's Assessment and High-Level Meeting

CM Fadnavis also held a meeting with the Central government team that visited the state to assess the drought situation and urged the Centre to provide increased financial assistance to Maharashtra. The meeting was attended by state ministers Girish Mahajan, Dattatray Bharne and Makarand Patil, along with Central Joint Secretary Muktanand Agarwal, who headed the drought assessment team, and other members.

During its inspection, the Central team observed a decline in cotton and soybean production, while the tur crop had also been affected. The drought had also affected water sources across the state. The team briefed the Chief Minister on its observations during the visit.

Fadnavis said the agricultural sector was facing a major crisis that could also affect the Rabi crop. He stressed the need to provide all possible assistance to farmers and agricultural labourers and urged the Centre to extend greater financial support to the state. He said the state government had reserved water for drinking purposes and livestock and was prepared to formulate a comprehensive plan if drinking water shortages arose.

Emphasising the need to protect livestock during the crisis, Fadnavis said all necessary measures must be taken to address the situation.

The Chief Minister, during the meeting, also thanked the Central team for its extensive tour of the state and said the state government had already submitted a preliminary report, with the final report to be submitted soon. He then called for all necessary steps to tackle the crisis and urged the government to turn the challenge into an opportunity. (ANI)