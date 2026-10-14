On October 14, 2026, petrol and diesel prices remain stable across major Indian cities. Fuel rates vary by location due to state taxes, local levies, transportation costs, international crude oil prices, and currency exchange rates.

Petrol and diesel prices today, October 14, 2026, remain largely stable across major Indian cities, according to the latest available fuel-price data. Motorists can check the rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad before heading to fuel stations.

The price of petrol varies across cities, with differences arising from state taxes, local levies and transportation costs. Diesel rates also differ from one market to another. These variations mean that motorists in different parts of the country may pay different amounts for the same quantity of fuel.

Petrol and Diesel Rates - October 14, 2026

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 110.82 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 116.15 Rs 104.23

Why Do Petrol And Diesel Prices Differ Across Cities?

Fuel prices in India depend on several factors, including international crude oil prices, the rupee's exchange rate against the US dollar, transportation expenses and government taxes. State-level value-added tax (VAT) and other local charges contribute to the differences in retail prices.

Petrol and diesel prices are generally revised daily at 6 am under India's dynamic fuel-pricing system. However, international crude oil movements do not necessarily lead to immediate changes at fuel stations.

What Should Motorists Check Today?

Before refuelling, motorists can check the latest rates applicable to their city through official oil marketing company channels. Even within a city, the final retail price may vary slightly depending on the location and applicable dealer pricing.

For daily commuters, transport operators and businesses that rely on diesel, checking the latest rates can help with routine travel and operating-cost calculations.