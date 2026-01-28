Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar died in a charter plane crash near Baramati. The incident has been described as an irreparable loss, with Chief Ministers and leaders across India expressing shock and extending condolences to his family.

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Chief Ministers across the nation on Wednesday expressed shock and grief over the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a charter plane crash, describing his passing as an irreparable loss to public life and governance.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar and his co-passengers died when the chartered aircraft they were travelling in crashed near the landing runway of the Baramati airport this Morning. Visuals from the site showed the plane engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing.

The small charter aircraft, with Pawar on board, took off from Mumbai around 8 am and crashed near Baramati airport during a landing attempt 45 minutes later this morning. Leaders cutting across party lines expressed shock at the heart-rending news, recalled their big role in the development of Baramati.

Leaders Across Nation Express Grief

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said he was "deeply pained" by the tragedy. In a post on X, Stalin wrote, "Deeply pained to learn of the death of Hon'ble Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Thiru. Ajit Pawar and others in a tragic plane crash. The scale of the tragedy is difficult to absorb. I extend my sincere condolences to Thiru. @PawarSpeaks, Tmt. @Supriya_Sule and the families of all those who lost their lives in this terrible accident."

Deeply pained to learn of the death of Hon'ble Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Thiru. Ajit Pawar and others in a tragic plane crash. The scale of the tragedy is difficult to absorb. I extend my sincere condolences to Thiru. @PawarSpeaks, Tmt. @Supriya_Sule and the families of… — M.K.Stalin - தமிழ்நாட்டை தலைகுனிய விடமாட்டேன் (@mkstalin) January 28, 2026

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said Pawar's demise was a profound loss to public life. "Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Ajit Pawar in the aircraft crash. His passing is a profound loss to public life. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and supporters. May his soul rest in peace, and may his loved ones find the strength to endure this irreparable loss," he wrote on X. https://x.com/siddaramaiah/status/2016378019292840027

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, sharing an X post said that news of the untimely demise of the Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is extremely heartbreaking and shocking. "The news of the untimely demise of the Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ajit Pawar Ji, in a most unfortunate plane crash is extremely heartbreaking and shocking. His passing is an irreplaceable loss for Indian politics, particularly for Maharashtra. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and his supporters. May God grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and bestow strength and solace upon the grieving family to bear this immense sorrow," she wrote in X post.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was deeply pained by the loss. "Deeply pained by the passing away of Ajit Pawar ji, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in an unfortunate plane crash this morning. A seasoned leader who devoted his life to public service and towards the welfare of people, his contributions to state's development and governance have left a lasting imprint. My thoughts and prayers with his family, supporters and the people of Maharashtra in this hour of grief. May he attain sadgati. Om Shanti," Sarma said in his X post. https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/2016380002187850142

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock and profound grief over the tragic demise of Pawar in the plane crash. The Chief Minister said Pawar's sudden passing was an irreparable loss to public life and extended heartfelt condolences to his family, the Government of Maharashtra and the people of the state, praying for strength to the bereaved family in this moment of immense sorrow.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that sudden passing of Ajit Pawar is an irreparable loss to the politics of Maharashtra. https://x.com/HemantSorenJMM/status/2016381585550180407

"We received the extremely heart-wrenching news of the sudden demise of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, the honorable Shri Ajit Pawar ji, along with other individuals, in a plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra. The sudden passing of Late Ajit ji is an irreparable loss to the politics of Maharashtra. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed Ajit ji and the other individuals, and bestow strength upon the grieving family members, party workers, and well-wishers to endure this difficult hour of sorrow," Soren said in X post.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu termed the incident "heartbreaking, painful, and shocking." "In his public life, he accorded the highest priority to social welfare, public service, and development. His efforts for the welfare of the common people, farmers, youth, and deprived sections will always remain memorable. His experience, foresight, and leadership in politics and administration guided many important decisions related to public interest. His untimely departure is a great loss to the country's public life," Sukhu said, extending condolences to Pawar's family, colleagues and supporters.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "The news of the untimely demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji in an airplane accident is extremely heartbreaking and soul-stirring. Shri Pawar ji was a dynamic politician and a dedicated public servant. In this hour of profound grief, I express my condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, and the people of Maharashtra. I pray to Lord Shri Jagannath ji that He grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and bestow strength upon the grieving family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti." https://x.com/MohanMOdisha/status/2016380509329490092

Sharing an X post, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote, "The tragic plane crash in Baramati, Maharashtra, resulting in the untimely demise of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar Ji and other members, is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. My humble tribute to them. My condolences are with the bereaved family members. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed virtuous souls attain eternal peace and the grieving families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti." https://x.com/myogiadityanath/status/2016380027424932156

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said he was shocked and deeply saddened by Pawar's sudden passing. https://x.com/ncbn/status/2016379171040276698

"Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajit Pawar ji in a plane crash this morning. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and followers. Om Shanthi," he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the loss would be deeply felt. "Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of Ajit Pawar Sb. I've known Ajit da since my days in college in Bombay when I stayed with Sharad Pawar Sb & his family at Varsha. Ajit da was an able administrator and a consummate political organiser whose loss will be greatly felt. I join my father in sending our condolences to Sharad Pawar Sb, Supriya & the entire family," he said. https://x.com/OmarAbdullah/status/2016389736676655254

Investigation to be Conducted

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also expressed grief at the demise of co-Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who died after the charter plane carrying him crashed in Baramati. He further said that an investigation into the crash will be conducted. "We will conduct a probe into this so that such incidents don't happen again in the future. "Referring to the deceased NCP leader as "Ajit da", Shinde recalled that it is a matter of deep sadness and a "deep loss for Maharashtra."

According to DGCA, five people, including the crew, on board the chartered plane flying from Mumbai, Maharashtra, to Baramati died after a crash-landing at 8.45 am this morning. The crash landing of the Mumbai-Baramati charter plane occurred at the runway threshold in Baramati. Pawar was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew members. Further details about the crash are awaited. (ANI)