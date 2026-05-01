CM Devendra Fadnavis marked Maharashtra's 66th Foundation Day by hoisting the flag and honouring martyrs. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma led the main event, outlining the state's goal to become a USD 1 trillion economy and attracting record FDI.

CM Fadnavis Marks Maharashtra Day

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday hoisted the national flag on occasion of Maharashtra's 66th Foundation Day at his residence.

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"Greetings to my revered Maharashtra! Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today hoisted the national flag and paid homage to it on the occasion of Maharashtra State Formation Day at his official residence. On this occasion, the police force gave a guard of honour to the national flag," an official 'X' post from Maharashtra CMO read.

Tribute to Martyrs at Hutatma Chowk

The Chief Minister also visited the Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai and paid tribute to the people who sacrificed their lives Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. "Remembering the Martyrs The significance of Maharashtra Day... Today, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid humble tribute by offering a wreath to the martyrs who laid down their lives in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, at the Hutatma Chowk Memorial, Mumbai, on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. Ministers Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade, and other dignitaries were present on this occasion," wrote an 'X' post from Maharashtra CMO.

Governor Varma Leads State Ceremony

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma hoisted the national tricolour at the official state ceremony held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. The Governor inspected the ceremonial parade and took the salute from marching contingents.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said that Maharashtra continues to play a leading role across all sectors.

He noted that the state is attracting record levels of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the country.

He added that major infrastructure projects such as metro networks, ports, and expressways will provide seamless connectivity to citizens.

Vision for 'Developed Maharashtra 2047'

To support farmers, the state government has distributed crop loans and also extended assistance for rabi crops. In his address, the Governor said that India is steadily moving towards the centenary year of independence in 2047. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is progressing towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy, while Maharashtra aims to become a USD 1 trillion economy. A vision document titled "Developed Maharashtra 2047" has been prepared. Under this, department-wise action plans have been formulated in line with 100 initiatives, to be implemented by 2029-30.

Push for Investment and Growth

To promote balanced regional development, 10 districts and 177 talukas have been identified as aspirational. Recently, during the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, the state signed investment agreements worth Rs 31,25,852 crore. The government has announced an Industry, Investment and Services Policy aimed at attracting investments worth Rs 70.5 lakh crore in the coming years and generating around 50 lakh direct employment opportunities.

To attract foreign investment, the Protocol Department has been expanded and new divisions focusing on FDI, diaspora affairs, and international outreach have been created.

The Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA) has approved the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy 2026, which emphasises stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure faster execution of projects.

Focus on Infrastructure, Farmers and Housing

Along with strengthening transport infrastructure in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a 340-km network of alternative waterways is also being expanded.

The Governor said that more than one crore farmers affected by natural calamities during the Kharif 2025 season have been provided financial assistance of Rs 15,950 crore, including support for seeds and inputs. In the current rabi season, Rs 128 crore has been distributed to 1.8 lakh farmers. So far, crop loans worth Rs 50,914 crore have been disbursed through banks.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0, more than 3.74 lakh houses have been registered, out of which 1.39 lakh have been approved so far.

The Governor said the government is committed to building an inclusive, progressive, and developed Maharashtra with active participation from all sections of society. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state ministers, consuls from various countries in Mumbai, senior officials from the armed forces, civil administration, police and fire services, and citizens. (ANI)