    Maharashtra crisis: Shinde-led rebel MLAs likely to announce name of their faction as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'

    The Mumbai Police Department has issued a high alert and asked all police stations to provide security at all city political offices. Officer-level Police personnel have been asked to visit each political office to assure their safety. Deepak Kesarkar, former Minister of State for Home and dissident MLA, informed ANI that Eknath Shinde-led MLAs had created a new organisation called 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb.'

    Mumbai, First Published Jun 25, 2022, 2:55 PM IST

    As the feud between Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and dissident Sena leader Eknath Shinde intensifies, the Shinde camp declared on Saturday the formation of a new party called 'Shiv Sena (Balasaheb),' named after Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. Deepak Kesarkar, former Minister of State for Home and dissident MLA, informed ANI that Eknath Shinde-led MLAs had created a new organisation called 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb.'

    Shinde may make a public statement about it shortly. All 38 dissident Sena MLAs and nine independents are revolting against Maharashtra's ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), demanding separation from the NCP and Congress. According to experts, Shinde hopes that by calling the organisation after Bal Thackeray, Shiv Sainiks will feel emotionally tied to their section.

    Meanwhile, Shiv Sena workers vandalised Tanaji Sawant's office on Saturday, who is now in Guwahati as part of the Eknath Shinde camp. In the morning, a number of Sena workers barged into Sawant's office, Bhairavnath Sugar Works, and vandalised the office in the Katraj area, according to party corporate Vishal Dhanawade, who was there.

    On the other side, Maharashtra's Chief Minister is having a major meeting of the All Sena National Executives today at Sena Bhavan, as the two camps show no indications of coming to an agreement. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal rejected the Shinde camp's no-confidence motion, claiming that the letter was sent to a random email address and that no MLA had submitted it to the office. According to reports, the letter had no original signatures, which was another reason for its rejection.

    The Mumbai Police Department has issued a high alert and asked all police stations to provide security at all city political offices. Officer-level Police personnel have been asked to visit each political office to assure their safety. Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde, a rebel Shiv Sena politician and state cabinet minister, wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday over the alleged 'malicious' removal of protection from family members of the 38 MLAs camping with him at a Guwahati hotel.

