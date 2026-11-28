Following an attack on BSF personnel, the Sepahijala district administration in Tripura demolished seven illegally constructed houses on government land in Ashabari to reclaim the area and address potential border security vulnerabilities.

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 28 (ANI): In a major eviction drive, the Sepahijala district administration on Saturday demolished at least seven illegally constructed houses on government land in Ashabari, weeks after the November 2 attack on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in the sensitive border area. The demolition drive began around 11 am near the Border Outpost (BOP) of the BSF's 49th Battalion and was conducted under tight security arrangements. A large contingent of police and BSF personnel was deployed in the area, while bulldozers were used to raze the illegal structures and reclaim government land.

The eviction drive comes in the wake of the November 2 incident, in which BSF personnel were allegedly attacked by a group of people in Ashabari under Kalamchora Police Station limits in Sepahijala district. The incident had raised concerns over border security and the law-and-order situation in the region. Following the incident, the administration conducted inspections and measurements of government land to identify encroachments. Sources said notices were issued to the occupants, and hearings and discussions were held to provide them an opportunity to vacate the encroached land. However, as the occupants allegedly failed to remove the structures voluntarily, the administration proceeded with the demolition operation.

Sources said several other illegal constructions have also been identified and may be demolished in subsequent phases as the administration continues its efforts to reclaim government land in the strategically sensitive border belt. Meanwhile, intelligence inputs and security assessments have reportedly raised concerns over alleged links between some occupants and cross-border smuggling networks, including suspected human trafficking activities. However, these allegations are yet to be independently verified by investigating agencies.

The November 2 attack on BSF personnel had brought renewed focus on security vulnerabilities in the area, prompting heightened vigilance by the state administration and central security agencies. Officials are also expected to undertake verification of residents' identity and citizenship-related documents, apart from keeping a close watch on suspicious activities and movements in villages adjoining the international border. The latest action is being viewed as part of a broader effort by the administration to strengthen border security, remove illegal encroachments from government land and address suspected cross-border criminal activities. Further eviction operations are likely in the coming days as authorities continue efforts to clear the identified government land of encroachments. (ANI)