A 22-year-old man, Ritik Patle, was killed and four others injured in a violent late-night attack in Nagpur after a friend teased an accused over his girlfriend. Police arrested five people and detained a minor. The assault involved rods and knives.

A late-night argument in Nagpur turned deadly after a young man teased his friend about his girlfriend. The incident led to the death of a 22-year-old man and injuries to four others. Police have arrested five people and detained a minor in connection with the brutal attack. The deceased has been identified as Ritik Savanlal Patle, a 22-year-old resident of Parvati Nagar in Nagpur. Police said Patle suffered serious head injuries during the attack and later died in hospital.

According to police, the crime happened around 11:30 pm on Saturday at Parvati Nagar Square. Patle and his friend Tanshu Nagpure were sitting outside their house when Mustafa Ansari approached them.

Police said Mustafa insisted that the two drink alcohol with him. When they refused, he allegedly forced them to go with him on his motorcycle.

Teasing leads to argument

While returning, an argument broke out after Nagpure teased Mustafa about his girlfriend, police said. The matter did not end there.

Later, Lukman Ansari allegedly called Nagpure and abused him over the phone. Wanting to settle the issue, Patle, Nagpure and another friend went to speak with the accused.

Violent attack with weapons

Police said that when the group met, six accused attacked them using rods and knives. Patle was struck on the head and collapsed with severe injuries. Two others were also injured in the attack, while two more suffered minor injuries.

Patle was rushed to hospital but was declared dead by doctors.

Arrests and investigation

Police have arrested Isha Hatim Ansari (55) and his sons Mustafa alias Golu Ansari (28), Lukman Ansari (22), Sahil Ansari (20) and Salauddin Ansari (19). A juvenile involved in the incident has been detained.

A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing, police said.

The shocking incident has raised concerns about rising street violence and how small arguments can quickly turn fatal. Police have assured strict action as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies)