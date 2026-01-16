Vote counting for Maharashtra’s 2026 civic elections, including in Mumbai (BMC) and Pune (PMC), is underway. Early trends and exit polls indicate a strong lead for the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance over the Thackeray factions, especially in BMC battle.

Counting of votes for the 2026 Maharashtra civic body elections — including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) — began amid intense political anticipation, with early trends showing a strong edge for the BJP‑led Mahayuti alliance.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Polling across 29 municipal corporations saw lower voter turnout compared with previous cycles, with overall participation estimated between 46–50%, including around 50% in Mumbai.

Exit polls had previously predicted a sweeping advantage for the Mahayuti combine — which includes the BJP and the Eknath Shinde‑led Shiv Sena faction — particularly in the high‑stakes BMC battle against the reunited Thackeray factions, which had tried to reclaim their urban strongholds.

In Mumbai, vote counting was staggered across phases, with results flowing in ward by ward. Predictions suggested 119–151 seats for the ruling alliance out of 227 in BMC, potentially ending decades of Thackeray dominance.

Meanwhile, in Pune and other civic bodies like Nashik and Pimpri‑Chinchwad, the Mahayuti alliance also maintained a strong showing in early counts.

As full results continue to unfold, the 2026 civic polls are being viewed as a critical indicator of shifting urban political dynamics in Maharashtra ahead of future state and national elections.